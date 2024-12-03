PAW PATROL LIVE! Brings All-New Live Stage Show To The Theater At Madison Square Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PAW Patrol Live! will bring an all-new live stage show, “A Mighty Adventure” to The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 26, 2025 with shows at 10:30AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM, and on Sunday, April 27, 2025 with shows at 10:30AM and 2:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6 at 10:00AM.



The brand-new live stage show picks up where Spin Master and Paramount Pictures' #1 box office hit PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off, promising a super-powered adventure for fans of all ages. PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” follows Chase, Marshall, Skye, and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City using their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it's time for the “PAW-some-est” street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It'll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping! PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” encourages teamwork and heroic action to help the Mighty Pups save the day through catchy tunes and “bark-loads' of interactive fun!



PAW Patrol Live! is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 6 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production.