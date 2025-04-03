PAVEMENTS Documentary About Indie Rock Band Sets U.S. Premiere at Film Forum

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The screening will take place on Friday, May 2.

By: Apr. 03, 2025
Alex Ross Perry's Pavements, a new documentary about the 90s indie rock group, will make its 90s indie rock group on Friday, May 2, at Film Forum in New York. Pavement, led by singer-songwriter Stephen Malkmus and responsible for fan favorite songs “Here,” “Cut Your Hair,” and “Harness Your Hopes," quietly disbanded in 1999 before reuniting in 2022 for a triumphant world tour. 

In the film, Perry and producer/editor Robert Greene interweave fact and fiction as the revitalized band shares the screen with rehearsals for a stage musical (Slanted! Enchanted!, featuring jukebox musical singers Kathryn Gallagher of Jagged Little Pill and Michael Esper of American Idiot), readings for a biopic (Range Life, starring Joe Keery of Stranger Things as Malkmus) and a pop-up museum exhibition in Tribeca.

The film is a rock documentary that sidesteps the conventions and pitfalls of the genre, packed with Pavement’s finest gold sounds. Watch the trailer for Pavements below.





