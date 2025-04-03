PAVEMENTS Documentary About Indie Rock Band Sets U.S. Premiere at Film Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Alex Ross Perry's Pavements, a new documentary about the 90s indie rock group, will make its 90s indie rock group on Friday, May 2, at Film Forum in New York. Pavement, led by singer-songwriter Stephen Malkmus and responsible for fan favorite songs “Here,” “Cut Your Hair,” and “Harness Your Hopes," quietly disbanded in 1999 before reuniting in 2022 for a triumphant world tour.

In the film, Perry and producer/editor Robert Greene interweave fact and fiction as the revitalized band shares the screen with rehearsals for a stage musical (Slanted! Enchanted!, featuring jukebox musical singers Kathryn Gallagher of Jagged Little Pill and Michael Esper of American Idiot), readings for a biopic (Range Life, starring Joe Keery of Stranger Things as Malkmus) and a pop-up museum exhibition in Tribeca.

The film is a rock documentary that sidesteps the conventions and pitfalls of the genre, packed with Pavement’s finest gold sounds. Watch the trailer for Pavements below.