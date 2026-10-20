PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway to Host Screening of Film for Halloween

The Broadway production of Paranormal Activity will host a free screening of the original Paranormal Activity film outside the August Wilson Theatre to celebrate Halloween on October 31, 2026.

The Broadway production recently announced an eight-week extension. Written by Levi Holloway, and directed by Felix Barrett, Paranormal Activity will now play at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre through February 28, 2027.

Fans are welcome to bring their own chair, blanket, or something comfortable to sit on and come to 52nd street between Broadway and 8th Avenue to experience the film outside of the August Wilson Theatre at 5pm on October 31st. Attendees will have the chance to win a free pair of tickets to a future performance of Paranormal Activity on Broadway. For more information on the Halloween screening, please visit paranormalbroadway.com/halloween-screening.

Paranormal Activity is a new story live on Broadway based on the Paranormal Activity films, first written and directed by Oren Peli and brought to the screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films.

Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the stage.

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