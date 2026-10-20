Seth Rudetsky Joins THE DOG SHOW Cast Off-Broadway
Rudetsky joins a cast that includes Gizel Jiménez, Angela Reed, and A.J. Shively in Richard Israel's off-Broadway production.
Musician, actor, writer, radio host, and philanthropist Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!; Sirius/XM Radio; Emmy Award nominee for The Rosie O’Donnell Show; The Ritz), will join the cast of The Dog Show: Come. Sit. Stay, a new comedy by 13-time Emmy winner and two-time Grammy winner David Javerbaum at The Triad Theater. Seth will perform in the show on Tuesday, November 3, Wednesday, November 4, Tuesday, November 24, and Wednesday, November 25.
Directed by Richard Israel, the off-Broadway production is produced by Mark F. Kaplan/30 Minutes From Broadway Entertainment in association with Julius Gaudio.
Rudetsky joins the cast of The Dog Show which includes: Gizel Jiménez (Wicked; Miss You Like Hell), Angela Reed (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; A Doll’s House, Part 2), and A.J. Shively (Tony Award nominated for Paradise Square; Bright Star). Jordan Matthew Brown will not perform on the evenings that Seth appears due to prior commitments.
The Dog Show is inspired by a simple idea: dogs are wonderful, indispensable, and endlessly fascinating. In The Dog Show, actors perform a series of monologues from the dogs’ perspective, giving voice to the thoughts, feelings, opinions, and obsessions that humans can only imagine. How do dogs really feel about taking baths? Sticking their heads out of car windows? Working as police dogs? And, most importantly, sniffing another dog’s behind?
Through these imagined canine perspectives, The Dog Show explores the wonderfully strange world of dogs, and the very human tendency to see ourselves in them through loyalty, love, and a zest for life.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.