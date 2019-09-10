Over 100 International Artists Celebrate Hispanic Heritage In The 2019 New York Latin American Art Triennial

Considered one of the most important visual art events to emerge in the New York City art scene, the New York Latin American Art Triennial 2019 will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the participation of over 100 Latino artists from the US, Mexico, The Caribbean, Central and South America.

The festival includes over 7 art exhibitions in art spaces throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens. With the themed of "Progressive Transition", the Triennial presents artworks addressing personal aspects of the sense of belonging.

The main objective of the triennial is to bring cultural awareness through an international network of Latin American and US based Latino artists and by establishing exhibition opportunities. The event aims to motivate and challenge the contemporary global art community to discover and take a closer look at the important work by these artists. These group exhibitions reflect the notions of progress, civilization, welfare, society and culture.

The NY Latin American Art Triennial exhibits will be open to the public during the months of September throughout December 2019. All the exhibits are open to the public and celebrate not only the richness of Latin American art, but also the diversity of the community.

Queens College Art Center Opening Reception

Thursday, September 19th 2019 6-8 PM

The Rosenthal Library Clock Tower

153-49 Reeves Ave.

Flushing NY 11367

September 19th-November 5th 2019





