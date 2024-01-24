Outer Critics Circle Awards Sets 2024 Date

The OCC Awards Nominations will be announced on Monday, April 22.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town, national, and digital publications, has announced the dates for the 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2023-2024 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. 

The eligibility cut-off date for nominators to attend a show in the 2023-24 season will be Friday, April 19, 2024 and the OCC Awards Nominations will be announced via press release during the afternoon of Monday, April 22. The winners of the 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 13, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The OCC continues with its newly reconstructed categories for a second season, which have removed gender specifications from the acting honors. First implemented last year for the 2022-23 Awards, the acting categories are now expanded to separately honor Broadway and Off-Broadway performers. The full slate of award categories is as follows: 

- Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

- Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

- Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

- Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

- Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

- Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

- Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

- Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

- Outstanding Solo Performance

Led by its current President, David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson, and Doug Strassler.  Simon Saltzman is President Emeritus.  Stanley L. Cohen serves as Financial Consultant.  Lauren Yarger serves as the Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony executive producer.



