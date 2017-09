Original Tour Star Steven Grant Douglas to Join Natalie Weiss in GHOST at WPPAC; Cast Complete!

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) has announced the full cast of GHOST THE MUSICAL playing October 13-29.

Joining the previously announced Natalie Weiss (Molly) are Steven Grant Douglas (Sam), who originated the role on the US tour, Wayne Shuker (Carl) and Ellisha Marie (Oda Mae). Additional cast members include Jaela Cheeks-Lomax, Kenya Hamilton, Chloe Kostman, Greg Laucella, Kenneth Kyle Martinez and TJ Newton.

Natalie Weiss rose to fame as a semi-finalist on Season 4 of American Idol and on her widely successful YouTube videos and web series "Breaking Down the Riffs" which collectively have reached over 3 million views, but Broadway theatre fans know her from her roles in Saturday Night Fever, Les Misérables, Everyday Rapture and Wicked. Natalie has toured the world teaching and performing solo concerts. She has the privilege of singing on the Original Broadway Cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen and will soon be heard on the soundtrack for the upcoming Hugh Jackman movie musical, The Greatest Showman, based on the life of P.T. Barnum, with original music by Pasek and Paul.

Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg made GHOST one of the biggest hit films of all time. Now the Oscar-winning film comes alive on stage in a smart, funny, suspenseful and romantic musical for the whole family. Or just a great date night! With a fresh pop/rock score by Grammy winners Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror," Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know"), GHOST THE MUSICAL follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam's untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

Get ready to fall in love again with the story you know and the characters that made the film one of the most romantic movies of all time. With a big heart and even bigger laughs, this musical gem is "out of this world"!

GHOST THE MUSICAL is Directed by Joseph C. Walsh with Musical Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic Design by Ann Beyersdofer, Costume Design by Molly Seidel, Lighting Design by Matt Guminski, Projection Design by Ian McClain, Stage Managed by Chris Luner. Book & Lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin, Music & Lyrics by Dave Stewart & Glen Ballard. Based on the Paramount Pictures film written by Bruce Joel Rubin. Original West End Production Produced by Colin Ingram, David Garfinkle, Adam Silberman, Land Line Productions, Donovan Mannato, Michael Edwards / Carole Winter. "Unchained Melody" written by Hy Zaret and Alex North, courtesy of Unchained Melody Publishing LLC.

GHOST THE MUSICAL will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, October 13 8pm; Saturday, October 14 8pm; Sunday, October 15 2pm; Thursday, October 19 2pm; Friday, October 20 8pm; Saturday, October 21 8pm; Sunday, October 22 2pm; Friday, October 27 8pm; Saturday, October 28 8pm; Sunday, October 29 2pm The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. Tickets start at $33. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, contact boxoffice@wppac.com.

GHOST THE MUSICAL is a WPPAC MainStage Production which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. These productions are created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large LIVE orchestras and boast high-quality sets and costumes.

Related Articles