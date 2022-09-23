Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Click Here for More on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Members Join New Season of HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC THE SERIES

Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Members Join New Season of HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC THE SERIES

Production on season four of the hit series is currently underway in Salt Lake City.

Sep. 23, 2022  

As season four production is underway in Salt Lake City for the Disney+ Original series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," some familiar faces are returning to East High. Original "High School Musical" franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh are back where it all began.

Also joining the cast this season are Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint in recurring guest star roles. Season four of the hit series, created and executive produced by Tim Federle, will feature songs from the "High School Musical" franchise as well as original music.

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited "High School Musical 4: The Reunion" movie on location at their beloved high school.

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their "High School Musical" roles as "Chad Danforth," "Taylor McKessie," "Ryan Evans," "Coach Jack Bolton," "Ms. Darbus" and "Martha Cox," respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

New recurring cast members include Kylie Cantrall as social media star "Dani;" Matthew Sato as sitcom actor "Mack;" Caitlin Reilly as indie film director "Quinn;" and Vasthy Mompoint as choreographer "Krystal."

The new cast members and "High School Musical" franchise stars join "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" series regulars Joshua Bassett ("Ricky"), Sofia Wylie ("Gina"), Dara Reneé ("Kourtney"), Julia Lester ("Ashlyn"), Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos"), Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn") and Liamani Segura ("Emmy").

Seasons one, two and three of the GLAAD Media Award-winning series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" are currently streaming on Disney+.

Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Members Join New Season of HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC THE SERIES
Creator Tim Federle, Joshua Bassett, Liamani Segura, Julia Lester, Sofia Wylie, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, and Dara Reneé on the set of High School Musical: the Series season four.

Photo Credit: Disney / Fred Hayes

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EPBendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EP
September 23, 2022

Shapeshifting on an axis between folk, alternative, country, and soul, Bendigo Fletcher’s lofty melodies soar above earthy instrumentation on Wingding. Charmed with psychedelic flourishes, yet tightly rooted in tried-and-true songcraft, the Louisville quintet continues to instantly transfix across the EP’s four tracks.
Billy Idol Releases 'The Cage' EPBilly Idol Releases 'The Cage' EP
September 23, 2022

The Cage EP, the new release from Billy Idol, is out now via Dark Horse Records. This new music follows Idol’s 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. As on The Roadside EP, Idol is joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
SPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere DatesSPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere Dates
September 23, 2022

The cast of the movie musical includes  Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. The new film will feature music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus newcomers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick. Check out new behind the scenes photos now!
JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'
September 23, 2022

Written, recorded and produced entirely by JVKE and his brother ZVC in his Rhode Island home, the album is a collection of songs that document the life cycle of a relationship. Broken into 4 stages (falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and falling out of love), JVKE crafted melodies, lyrics, and production to simulate the feelings described.
Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'
September 23, 2022

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has released the delicately scathing “Blame ‘Em Both”, another song from the forthcoming deluxe version of his celebrated debut, Glasshouse Children out via Mercury Nashville.  The expanded edition of the record, entitled Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, includes six brand new tracks.