Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Members Join New Season of HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC THE SERIES

As season four production is underway in Salt Lake City for the Disney+ Original series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," some familiar faces are returning to East High. Original "High School Musical" franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh are back where it all began.

Also joining the cast this season are Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint in recurring guest star roles. Season four of the hit series, created and executive produced by Tim Federle, will feature songs from the "High School Musical" franchise as well as original music.

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year." But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited "High School Musical 4: The Reunion" movie on location at their beloved high school.

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their "High School Musical" roles as "Chad Danforth," "Taylor McKessie," "Ryan Evans," "Coach Jack Bolton," "Ms. Darbus" and "Martha Cox," respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

New recurring cast members include Kylie Cantrall as social media star "Dani;" Matthew Sato as sitcom actor "Mack;" Caitlin Reilly as indie film director "Quinn;" and Vasthy Mompoint as choreographer "Krystal."

The new cast members and "High School Musical" franchise stars join "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" series regulars Joshua Bassett ("Ricky"), Sofia Wylie ("Gina"), Dara Reneé ("Kourtney"), Julia Lester ("Ashlyn"), Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos"), Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn") and Liamani Segura ("Emmy").

Seasons one, two and three of the GLAAD Media Award-winning series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" are currently streaming on Disney+.

Creator Tim Federle, Joshua Bassett, Liamani Segura, Julia Lester, Sofia Wylie, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, and Dara Reneé on the set of High School Musical: the Series season four.

Photo Credit: Disney / Fred Hayes