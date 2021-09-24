Original Cast Recording of STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL Out Today

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical released today the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, currently available for purchase on iTunes (https://music.apple.com/us/album/stranger-sings-the-parody-musical-original-off/1587153531), and all major platforms soon. The digital album, which was recorded last month, is distributed by TuneCore, the premier digital music distribution and publishing administration service provider. For more information, please visit www.StrangerSingsTheMusical.com.

The cast recording features original Stranger Sings! cast members Jalen Bunch, Jason Daniel Chacon , Dean Cestari, Patrick Howard , Caroline Huerta, Savannah-Lee Mumford, Ariana Perlson, Garrett Poladian, and Adele Simms, alongside Music Director Michael Kaish (conductor/keyboard), Max Caine (guitar), Marty Isenberg (bass), and Brett Beiersdorfer (drums).

"This show is a true love letter to Stranger Things, and we were overjoyed to have been able to bring it to NYC this past summer in its Off-Broadway debut. We are so thrilled to finally have this incredible music recorded so that people from around the world can join us on our adventures in the Upside Down," said director Nick Flatto and writer Jonathan Hogue.

Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which had a smash hit off-Broadway run at The Players Theatre this summer, is a wild and irreverent send-up of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and all its campy 80's glory. Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983: when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite frumpy ginger, Barb Holland.

Songs in Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical include:

"Welcome to Hawkins"

"Forever"

"The Adventure Song"

"The Dad I Never Had"

"In These Woods"

"Crazy"

"Getting Closer"

"Stranger"

"Where There's A Will"

"Nice"

"Barb's Turn"

"Final Battle"

"The Dad I Never Had (Reprise)"

"Upside Down / Welcome to Hawkins (Reprise)"

The Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Cast Recording is Produced by Jakob Reinhardt , Jonathan Hogue, and Michael Kaish ; Executive Produced by Cue to Cue Productions LLC and Golden Olive Productions; and Co-Produced by Stranger Sings LLC ( Nick Flatto , Dena Hardee, Allison Hartfield, and Jonathan Hogue).

For more information, please visit www.StrangerSingsTheMusical.com.