Original Broadway Creatives At Work On BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour

Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021!

Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021!

It was officially announced today that Disney Theatricals is currently at work on a production of Beauty and the Beast which will tour the UK and Ireland in May 2021. The tour will launch with a five week run at Curve Leicester.

The original creative team from the Broadway production has signed on for the project. Casting is currently underway.

Reports of the tour surfaced in 2019, along with the news that the production will feature new designs and dance arrangements, despite having the original creatives attached.

Beauty and the Beast was the inaugural production of Disney Theatrical Productions. It played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

Adapted from Walt Disney Pictures' Academy Award-winning 1991 animated musical film of the same name Beauty and the Beast is a musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton. It tells the story of a cold-blooded prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must first learn to love a bright, beautiful young woman whom he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You