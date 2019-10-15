BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Will Get Re-Designed International Production in the Coming Years

The tale as old as time will be told again soon! A source has confirmed that Disney Theatrical Productions will revive Beauty and the Beast internationally in several years. The production will be headed by the original creative team, but will feature new designs and dance arrangements.

An official announcement has not yet been made.

Beauty and the Beast was the inaugural production of Disney Theatrical Productions. It played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

Adapted from Walt Disney Pictures' Academy Award-winning 1991 animated musical film of the same name Beauty and the Beast is a musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton. It tells the story of a cold-blooded prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must first learn to love a bright, beautiful young woman whom he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late.

The original Broadway cast included Susan Egan as Belle, Terrence Mann as the Beast, Burke Moses as Gaston, Gary Beach as Lumière and Beth Fowler as Mrs. Potts.





