BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Will Get Re-Designed International Production in the Coming Years
The tale as old as time will be told again soon! A source has confirmed that Disney Theatrical Productions will revive Beauty and the Beast internationally in several years. The production will be headed by the original creative team, but will feature new designs and dance arrangements.
An official announcement has not yet been made.
Beauty and the Beast was the inaugural production of Disney Theatrical Productions. It played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.
Adapted from Walt Disney Pictures' Academy Award-winning 1991 animated musical film of the same name Beauty and the Beast is a musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton. It tells the story of a cold-blooded prince who has been magically transformed into an unsightly creature as punishment for his selfish ways. To revert into his true human form, the Beast must first learn to love a bright, beautiful young woman whom he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle before it is too late.
The original Broadway cast included Susan Egan as Belle, Terrence Mann as the Beast, Burke Moses as Gaston, Gary Beach as Lumière and Beth Fowler as Mrs. Potts.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!... (read more)
Disney+ Announces Featured Content, Including MARY POPPINS, THE LITTLE MERMAID & More!
Today, The Walt Disney Company announced its full slate of movies and television series that will be featured on its new streaming service, Disney+.... (read more)