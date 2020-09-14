Orfeh and Andy Karl Acquire the Rights To Eric Bernat's Novel THE DANCER

They shared, 'We’ve been thinking of ways to help stories get told and ten pages into The Dancer, we knew this project was for us.'

Deadline has reported that Orfeh and Andy Karl have acquired the rights to Eric Bernat's 2016 mystery novel The Dancer.

The couple shared in a joint statement:

"We are beyond excited to be collaborating with Eric to bring his novel to the screen...We've been thinking of ways to help stories get told and ten pages into The Dancer, we knew this project was for us."

The Dancer is set around 1985 in New York City against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic, The Dancer follows Joey, a man who becomes the focus of a homicide investigation after he accidentally discovers the body of a murder victim.

"We've always been drawn to great storytelling - it's what we love about being actors,"

