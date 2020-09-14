Orfeh and Andy Karl Acquire the Rights To Eric Bernat's Novel THE DANCER
They shared, 'We’ve been thinking of ways to help stories get told and ten pages into The Dancer, we knew this project was for us.'
Deadline has reported that Orfeh and Andy Karl have acquired the rights to Eric Bernat's 2016 mystery novel The Dancer.
Check out the full story HERE.
The couple shared in a joint statement:
"We are beyond excited to be collaborating with Eric to bring his novel to the screen...We've been thinking of ways to help stories get told and ten pages into The Dancer, we knew this project was for us."
The Dancer is set around 1985 in New York City against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic, The Dancer follows Joey, a man who becomes the focus of a homicide investigation after he accidentally discovers the body of a murder victim.
"We've always been drawn to great storytelling - it's what we love about being actors,"
Read the full story HERE!
More Hot Stories For You
-
First Listen! Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases First Song from New CINDERELLA, Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher
Get a first listen to 'Far Too Late' from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella - the first song revealed and sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher and filmed on th...
Madonna Talks Andrew Lloyd Webber and EVITA - 'I'm Not Sure he Even Wanted Me in the Movie'
The New York Post has reported that Madonna recently took to Instagram live with Diablo Cody, who Madonna is working with on her biopic, discussing ma...
THE PROM on Netflix Sets Release Date For December 11
Ryan Murphy has revealed on Twitter that The Prom movie will officially be released on Netflix on December 11....
Judy Kaye Reveals Details on the Filming Process For DIANA
Judy Kaye recently took part in a Mamma Mia reunion on Stars in the House, where she revealed some details about the upcoming filming of Diana....
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives Inside Look at Her Majesty's Theatre, Says Hal Prince Production of PHANTOM 'Will be Playing Again'
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently gave a tour inside Her Majesty's Theatre, home of Phantom of the Opera in the UK, which is currently sitting empty due to...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Show-Stopping Musical Finales
What is a Broadway musical without a big, bold, belty closing number? Whether it's delivered as a last stand from the main character or a harmonious r...