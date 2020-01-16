Orchestra of St. Luke's Will Begin 2020 Season with HANDEL & VIVALDI: RARE WORKS FOR DOUBLE ORCHESTRA

Orchestra of St. Luke's will begin its 2020 winter-spring season on February 6 when OSL Principal Conductor Bernard Labadie and the Orchestra fill Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with an extravagant program of works for double orchestra by Handel and Vivaldi. Violinist Daniel Hope joins the Orchestra and Bernard Labadie for Vivaldi's Double Orchestra Concerto in D Major, RV 582, "Per la SS Assontione di Maria Vergine" and his Concerto in A Major for Violin, Strings, and Continuo, "per eco in lontana," while contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux performs two contrasting settings of the Salve Regina by Vivaldi, both for contralto and double orchestra. Also on the program are two of Handel's Concerto a due cori in F Major, HWV 333 and 334.

WHAT:

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Bernard Labadie, Principal Conductor

Daniel Hope, Violinist

Marie-Nicole Lemieux, Contralto

HANDEL & VIVALDI: RARE WORKS FOR DOUBLE ORCHESTRA

HANDEL Concerto a due cori in F Major, HWV 333

VIVALDI Double Orchestra Concerto in D Major, RV 582, "Per la SS Assontione di Maria Vergine"

VIVALDI Salve Regina, RV 618

HANDEL Concerto a due cori in F Major, HWV 334

VIVALDI Concerto in A Major for Violin, Strings, and Continuo, RV 552 "per eco in lontana"

VIVALDI Salve Regina, RV 616

WHEN/WHERE:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020, 8 PM

Carnegie Hall / Stern Auditorium

57th Street at 7th Avenue

TICKETS:

Priced from $15 to $98. Call 212.247.7800 or visit CarnegieHall.org

Visit OSLmusic.org for more details on the orchestra's Carnegie Hall subscription series, including a program celebrating Beethoven's 250th birthday with a performance of his Choral Fantasy and Mass in C minor on March 5.

About Orchestra of St. Luke's

Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL), an independent orchestra and arts organization, evolved from a group of virtuoso musicians who began performing concerts at Greenwich Village's Church of St. Luke in the Fields in 1974. Now in its 45th season, the Orchestra performs over 70 times each year at venues throughout New York City and beyond. Celebrated expert in 18th-century music, Bernard Labadie, became OSL's Principal Conductor in 2018, continuing the Orchestra's long tradition of working with proponents of historical performance practice.

OSL's signature programming includes an orchestra series presented by Carnegie Hall, now in its 33rd season; the OSL Bach Festival, presented in association with Carnegie Hall and at other venues; the Chamber Music Series presented at The Morgan Library & Museum, Brooklyn Museum, and Merkin Hall; the Music in Color free community concert tour of New York City's five-boroughs; a summer residency at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, now in its 42nd season and a creative partnership with Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, where OSL provides live musical accompaniment during the company's annual Lincoln Center season.

OSL's education programs includes the Free School Concerts series, presenting innovative concerts to student audiences since 1977; Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's, providing free instrumental coaching to elementary and middle-school students; and the DeGaetano Composition Institute, providing emerging composers mentorship and creative support as they develop new works to be performed by the Orchestra. In 2011, OSL opened The DiMenna Center for Classical Music New York City's only rehearsal, recording, education, and performance space expressly dedicated to classical music. The Center serves more than 500 ensembles and more than 30,000 musicians each year.

Learn more at OSLmusic.org or @OSLmusic on Instagram, Facebook, Spotify and more.

About Daniel Hope

Winner of the 2015 European Cultural Prize for Music, violinist Daniel Hope has toured the world as a virtuoso soloist for 25 years and is celebrated for his musical versatility as well as his dedication to humanitarian causes. He appears as soloist with the world's major orchestras and conductors, also directing many ensembles from the violin. He is Music Director of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra and is the subject of the 2017 documentary film "Daniel Hope - The Sound of Life."

Daniel Hope was raised in London and studied the violin with Zakhar Bron. He was the youngest ever member of the Beaux Arts Trio during its final six seasons. He is one of the world's most prolific classical recording artists, with over 25 albums to his name. His recordings have won the Deutsche Schallplattenpreis, the Diapason d'Or of the Year, the Edison Classical Award, the Prix Caecilia, seven ECHO-Klassik Awards and numerous Grammy nominations.

Daniel Hope has penned four bestselling books published in Germany. He contributes regularly to the Wall Street Journal and has written scripts for collaborative performances with the actors Klaus Maria Brandauer, Sebastian Koch and Mia Farrow. In Germany he also presents a weekly radio show and curates his own series at the Konzerthaus Berlin. Hope is Associate Artistic Director of the Savannah Music Festival, recently became Music Director of the New Century Chamber Orchestra in San Francisco, and started in 2019 as Artistic Director of the Frauenkirche Dresden. Daniel Hope plays the 1742 "ex-Lipiński" Guarneri del Gesù, placed generously at his disposal by an anonymous family from Germany. He lives with his family in Berlin.

About Marie-Nicole Lemieux

In 2000 Contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux began her international career after winning the Queen Fabiola and Lied Prize at the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Belgium. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2019 as Geneviéve in Pelléas et Mélisande. Her early career was marked by Baroque music and her voice soon allowed her to take on the French repertoire of the 19th century and also Verdi.

Some of her recent opera projects include Il Trovatore in Madrid, Tancredi in Brussels, Falstaff in Covent Garden, Un Ballo en Maschera in Zurich and Wiesbaden, Madama Butterfly and Samson et Dalila in concert versions, and L'Incoronazione di Poppea at the Théâtre des Champs Elysées, and Jephta at the Paris National Opera. In recent concerts, she sang with the Orchestre Métropolitain conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Montréal and Europe, the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Simon Rattle in London and Lucerne, the Orchestre Symphonique de Québec, and Il Pomo d'Oro. She has given recitals recently in Menton, Strasbourg, Anvers, Genève, Vichy, at the Teatro Real in Madrid, Montréal, and Wiesbaden. Her discography is rich and varied and in addition to her Vivaldi recordings, Marie-Nicole Lemieux's recordings include works by Berlioz, Haendel, Mahler, Rossini, Schumann and Wagner; along with French melodies, opera arias by Gluck, Mozart, and Haydn; and Chansons perpétuelles, a piano recital with Roger Vignoles.

Marie-Nicole Lemieux is a Knight of the National Order of Quebec and a member of the Order of Canada and the Order of the Pleiade. She also has a Doctor Honoris Causa from the Université du Québec at Chicoutimi.





