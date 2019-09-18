Orchestra Of St. Luke's Kicks Off Annual Carnegie Hall Series, October 17

In his second season as principal conductor, Bernard Labadie leads Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL) in its 33rd concert series in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The series begins with Italian pianist Beatrice Rana joining OSL for two Bach keyboard concertos on Thursday, October 17 at 8:00 p.m. The program is bookended by two works by Mendelssohn: The Hebrides Overture and "Scottish" Symphony.



In the next program on Thursday, February 6 at 8:00 p.m. OSL celebrates the works of two Baroque masters, Vivaldi and Handel. Violinist Daniel Hope joins maestro Labadie and OSL for Vivaldi's Double Orchestra Concerto in D Major, RV 582, "Per la SS Assontione di Mari Vergine" and Concerto in A Major for Violin, Strings, and Continuo, RV 552. Contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux also joins OSL on this program for two settings of Vivaldi's Salve Regina.



OSL takes part in the season-long celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday in an all-Beethoven program on Thursday, March 5 at 8:00 p.m. Following a performance of the Leonore Overture No. 2, Mr. Labadie brings Canadian vocal ensemble, La Chapelle de Québec, to join OSL in Beethoven's Meeresstille und glückliche Fahrt (Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage), Op. 112 - a work based on a pair of poems by Goethe. The orchestra and chorus are then joined by an array of acclaimed artists including pianist Jeremy Denk, soprano Karina Gauvin, mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor, tenor Andrew Haji, and bass-baritone Matthew Brook for Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, Op. 80 and his Mass in C Major, Op. 86.



About The Artists

Widely recognized as one of the world's leading conductors of Baroque, Classical, and Early-Romantic repertoire, Bernard Labadie made his debut with the OSL as Principal Conductor Designate at the Caramoor Summer Music Festival on July 2, 2017 leading an all-Mozart program. Now, as OSL's fifth Principal Conductor, he joins the distinguished roster of Pablo Heras-Casado (2011-2017), Roger Norrington (1990-1994), Charles Mackerras (1998-2001), and Donald Runnicles (2001-2007). Bernard Labadie received an Honorary Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Manhattan School of Music in May 2018.



In addition to his appearances with Orchestra of St. Luke's, Maestro Labadie will make guest appearances in 2019-2020 with the Toronto Symphony, National Arts Center Orchestra in Ottawa, and Québec Symphony in Canada; Chicago Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Dallas Symphony, Utah Symphony, and Handel & Haydn Society in the United States; and with the Finnish Radio Symphony. French-Canadian Labadie founded the celebrated chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy in 1984 and brought it to international renown. He stepped down in 2014 from his 30-year tenure as Music Director to pursue wider interests. Labadie is a regular guest conductor with all the major North American orchestras and has appeared locally with the New York Philharmonic, The Metropolitan Opera, and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. His notable European engagements include the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and frequent assignments with period-instrument orchestras including Academy of Ancient Music, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, The English Concert, and Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin. An eminent opera conductor, Maestro Labadie has served as Artistic Director of Opéra de Québec and Opéra de Montréal. He made his Metropolitan Opera debut during the 2009-2010 season with Mozart's Die Zauberflöte.



Bernard Labadie's extensive discography comprises many critically acclaimed recordings on the Dorian, ATMA, and Virgin Classics labels, including a collaborative recording of Mozart's Requiem with Les Violons du Roy and La Chapelle de Québec, both of which received Canada's Juno Award.



Orchestra of St. Luke's (OSL), an independent orchestra and arts organization, evolved from a group of virtuoso musicians who began performing concerts at Greenwich Village's Church of St. Luke in the Fields in 1974. Now in its 45th season, the Orchestra performs over 70 times each year at venues throughout New York City and beyond. Celebrated expert in 18th-century music, Bernard Labadie, became OSL's Principal Conductor in 2018, continuing the Orchestra's long tradition of working with proponents of historical performance practice.



OSL's signature programming includes an orchestra series presented by Carnegie Hall, now in its 33rd season; the OSL Bach Festival, presented in association with Carnegie Hall and at other venues; the Chamber Music Series presented at The Morgan Library & Museum, Brooklyn Museum, and Merkin Hall; the Music in Color free community concert tour of New York City's five-boroughs; a summer residency at Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, now in its 42nd season; and a creative partnership with Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, where OSL provides live musical accompaniment during the company's annual Lincoln Center season.



OSL's education programs includes the Free School Concerts series, presenting innovative concerts to student audiences since 1977; Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's, providing free instrumental coaching to elementary and middle-school students; and the DeGaetano Composition Institute, providing emerging composers mentorship and creative support as they develop new works to be performed by the Orchestra.



In 2011, OSL opened The DiMenna Center for Classical Music New York City's only rehearsal, recording, education, and performance space expressly dedicated to classical music. The Center serves more than 500 ensembles and more than 30,000 musicians each year.



Program Information

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

ORCHESTRA OF ST. LUKE'S

Bernard Labadie, Principal Conductor

Beatrice Rana, Piano



Felix Mendelssohn The Hebrides Overture

Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1052

Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto in F Minor, BWV 1056

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56, "Scottish"



Tickets: $30-$98

____________________________



Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

ORCHESTRA OF ST. LUKE'S

Bernard Labadie, Principal Conductor

Daniel Hope, Violin

Marie-Nicole Lemieux, Contralto



GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Concerto a due cori in F Major, HWV 333

ANTONIO VIVALDI Double Orchestra Concerto in D Major, RV 582, "Per la SS Assontione di Maria Vergine"

ANTONIO VIVALDI Salve Regina, RV 618

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL Concerto a due cori in F Major, HWV 334

ANTONIO VIVALDI Concerto in A Major for Violin, Strings, and Continuo, RV 552

ANTONIO VIVALDI Salve Regina, RV 616



Tickets: $30-$98



____________________________



Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

ORCHESTRA OF ST. LUKE'S

Bernard Labadie, Principal Conductor

Karina Gauvin, Soprano

Kelley O'Connor, Mezzo-Soprano

Andrew Haji, Tenor

Matthew Brook, Bass-Baritone

Jeremy Denk, Piano

La Chapelle de Québec

Bernard Labadie, Music Director



ALL-BEETHOVEN PROGRAM



Leonore Overture No. 2

Meeresstille und glückliche Fahrt (Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage), Op. 112

Choral Fantasy, Op. 80

Mass in C Major, Op. 86



Tickets: $30-$98



This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for choral music established by S. Donald Sussman in memory of Judith Arron and Robert Shaw.



Lead support for the Beethoven Celebration is provided by The Morris and Alma Schapiro Fund.



In honor of the centenary of his birth, Carnegie Hall's 2019-2020 season is dedicated to the memory of Isaac Stern in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to Carnegie Hall, arts advocacy, and the field of music.

Tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.





