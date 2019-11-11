Opening Night of 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES to Honor Garden of Dreams Foundation

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season at opening night of the 2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase. Opening night will honor the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit charity that works with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks to bring life changing opportunities to young people in need. Garden of Dreams provides access to educational and skills opportunities; mentoring programs; and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy. The festivities will kick off on-stage with a special performance by one of the 2019 Garden of Dreams Talent Show performers before the official opening night performance of the 2019 Christmas Spectacular.

Jill Martin - Knicks and MSG Networks broadcaster and Today Show contributor will host the event on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Radio City Music Hall.

In 2018, the Christmas Spectacular introduced a brand-new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," which begins at the conclusion of the "Living Nativity" scene. The Christmas Spectacular continues to combine traditional numbers with technological elements that extend the scenery beyond the stage to transport audiences from their seats right to the center of the action - from the North Pole, to Central Park, to a manger in Bethlehem.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, is running now through January 5. Tickets are on sale now at the Radio City box office and www.rockettes.com/christmas.





