Open Your Lobby Initiative Shares Maps of Theaters Open to Protesters Today
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, New York theaters are opening their lobbies as a safe space for protesters seeking rest, food, water, bathrooms, and electrical outlets. A social media account, @OpenYourLobby, was launched to encourage all theaters to do the same.
Today, the account has shared a map of the locations of the theaters that will be open today for protesters. The map was created by a supporter of the initiative.
A map of theaters open today (6/4) in New York, created by a talented supporter of this initiative. Let's work on getting more theaters to #OpenYourLobby and on this map by tomorrow. Huge thanks to protesters on the ground supporting #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/o1GBZKVO2j- Open Your Lobby (@openyourlobby) June 4, 2020
Below are some participating New York theatrical institutions:
- The Public Theater, located at 425 Lafayette St in Manhattan, will be open 2pm to 6pm. Visit @PublicTheaterNY on Twitter for updates.
- Atlantic Theater will open its doors from 12-7 PM and will offer bathroom access, space to rest, water and snacks. Learn more at @AtlanticTheater.
- IRT Theater, located at 154 Christopher St. in Manhattan, will welcome protesters two at a time into its lobby, from 2 PM to 5:30 PM. Social distancing measures will be in place. For more information visit @IRTheater on Twitter.
- Irondale Center, located at 85 S Oxford St. in Brooklyn, will open to provide bathrooms, snacks and water to protesters from 12 PM to 7 PM. More details available at @IrondaleCenter.
- A.R.T./New York's South Oxford Space at 138 S. Oxford St in Brooklyn, is offering shelter for protesters from 12-6PM through Friday, June 6. Visit @ARTNY72 on Twitter for continuing updates.
- Playwrights Horizons, located at 416 W 42nd St, will be open 12-6 PM Monday-Friday.
- Pershing Square Signature Center, located at 480 West 42nd Street will be open 2-7PM.
- Subcluture, located at 45 Bleecker St, will be open 1-4:30PM.
- Club Cumming, located at 505 E 6th St, will be open 12-4PM.
Donations
Arts Orgs
