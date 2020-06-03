New York Theatre Spaces Open Their Doors to Welcome Protesters

As protests against police brutality continue in and around New York, many theatre spaces are opening their doors to provide safe spaces for protesters seeking respite from the demonstrations.

A social media account @OpenYourLobby opened up this week to encourage theaters to use their empty lobbies as safe havens for protesters seeking rest, food, water, bathrooms, and accessible outlets to charge mobile devices.

In support of #BlackLivesMattter and the many protesters nationwide fighting racism and injustice RIGHT NOW, we challenge theaters to #OpenYourLobby. pic.twitter.com/kmEU5oZzo9 - Open Your Lobby (@openyourlobby) June 3, 2020

Below are some participating New York theatrical institutions:

- The Public Theater, located at 425 Lafayette St in Manhattan, has made its restrooms available to the public until 6PM. Visit @PublicTheaterNY on Twitter for updates.

- Atlantic Theater will open the doors of the Linda Gross Theater, located at 336 W. 20th Street in Manhattan, beginning tomorrow from 12-7 PM. They will offer bathroom access, space to rest, water and snacks. Learn more at @AtlanticTheater.

- IRT Theater, located at 154 Christopher St. in Manhattan, will welcome protesters two at a time into its lobby. Social distancing measures will be in place. For more information visit @IRTheater on Twitter.

- Irondale Center, located at 85 S Oxford St. in Brooklyn, will open to provide bathrooms, snacks and water to protesters through 7 PM. More details available at @IrondaleCenter.

- A.R.T./New York's South Oxford Space, located at 138 S. Oxford St in Brooklyn, is offering shelter for protesters from 12-6PM through Friday, June 6. Visit @ARTNY72 on Twitter for continuing updates.

