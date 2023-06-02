Open Jar Studios Will Offer Broadway Studios Tour

Starting June 14, private tours will be offered daily at 4:30 PM.

Open Jar Studios will launch a new Broadway Studios Tour, giving fans a behind the scenes of where some of their favorite shows rehearsed!

Starting June 14, private tours will be offered daily at 4:30 PM. Additional tours may be added.

A Rare Behind-the-Scenes Tour Where Broadway Shows Are Made

THE BROADWAY STUDIOS TOUR is a rare behind-the-scenes private tour of Broadway’s most sought after rehearsal studio complex, Open Jar Studios, and gives a sneak-peak into what it takes to write, develop, and produce a Broadway show, right in the location where countless Broadway shows have been rehearsed including Moulin Rouge!, Hadestown, Chicago, MJ, and many more!

Learn How Broadway Shows Are Created - Directly From An Industry Insider

This 30-minute tour of the pinnacle complex dedicated to rehearsals and professional training in the performing arts will be given by a member of the theatrical industry, who gives direct insight into the process of how Broadway shows are made. You will hear stories about the development process of some of your favorite shows on their way to Broadway and you’ll be given a unique look into the process of writing, producing, casting and more!

Timeline Of A Broadway Show

Did you know it takes about 7 YEARS for a Broadway show to make it to Broadway? This tour will break down the development process for theatre lovers.

Plus…

See theatrical artifacts including:

  • Scenery from a legendary movie musical

  • The one of a kind chandelier (designed by a Tony award winning lighting designer) created with recycled machinery from famous Broadway theaters

  • and more!

And…

…the possibility of peeking inside actual rehearsal rooms used by Broadway shows (due to the nature of these working studios, we cannot guarantee any specific studio will be seen on your tour).

Learn more and book your tour at https://www.broadwaystudiostour.com/.



