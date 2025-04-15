Open Jar Hosts 'The Creative Match-Up' Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Jar Studios and Stage Door Network - The Theatrical Search Engine announced today the next "The Creative Match-Up" a networking event featuring an innovative, fun speed-dating structure for creatives to connect. The event is free and open to all theatrical creative individuals or teams in the theatrical industry. Creatives should RSVP at https://app.stagedoornetwork.com/jobs/6725

"This is the perfect opportunity for creatives to meet and match," says Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "Our previous Creative Match Up events were huge hits, and due to popular demand, we are pleased to produce the next round of this event. If you are a writer, composer, music director, arranger, lyricist, designer, director, choreographer, dramaturg, or producer - this event is built for you!"

The fun format will be in the style of 'Speed Dating,' with ice breakers led by our team, resulting in rapid, short "group dates" where creative individuals will have short small table meetings with other creatives. The event will conclude with socializing and networking.

This FREE event is sponsored by THE STAGE DOOR NETWORK - The Theatrical Search Engine and presented as part of the Open Jar Membership Series. The Open Jar Studios Membership Program gives frequent daily clients the power to lock in the best deals and save money for their creative endeavors. Membership comes with multiple benefits, including exclusive or early access to future free seminars and discussions.