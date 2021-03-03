Online Fab Four Master Class Launches 3-Part Series On THE WHITE ALBUM

CultureSonar and Wonderwall Communications have announced a new three-part series from Fab Four Master Class: The White Album, launching this month via CrowdCast (link to register: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/white-album-part-1).

Since June 2020, world-renowned Beatles historian and author Kenneth Womack and producer, composer and Deconstructing the Beatles series creator Scott Freiman (who have previously collaborated for events at both the GRAMMY Museum Prudential Center and 92nd Street Y) have been delivering these unique Fab Four Master Class sessions online - an experience for music fans who crave in-depth looks at legendary recordings.

Having just wrapped up their Magical Mystery Tour class, they are ready to embark on The Beatles (better known as The White Album) in three parts.

"For my ears, The White Album finds the Beatles at their ambitious zenith," says Womack. "As one of the great musical masterworks of all time, having multiple sessions will afford us with the space to give it the meticulous attention that it deserves."

"The recordings that the Beatles made in 1968 showcase many musical styles - from avant-garde to music hall - and lyrics that range from the comical to the deeply personal," says Freiman. "I'm looking forward to joining Ken for this dive deep into the creative process of the Beatles during this remarkable year in their history."

As with previous classes, each installment on The White Album will include curated content such as rare outtakes from albums, deep-dives into composition and production techniques, stories behind songs, and exclusive musical breakdowns and audio clips.

The inaugural session in this latest series will look at the Beatles' visit to India, their early 1968 songs including "Across the Universe," "Lady Madonna," and "Hey Bulldog," plus the Esher demo tapes. Tickets are available here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/white-album-part-1 for The White Album (Part I), on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8 pm ET.

Upon registration, you will receive an email with the link to join. Cost is only $10 per class. Parts II and III will take place in April and May with exact dates TBA. Each presentation will last approximately 90 minutes, followed by a Q&A. A splendid time is guaranteed for all!