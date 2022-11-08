Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
'One Public' Book On New York's Public Theater Will Be Released Next Week

One Public tells the theater's contemporary story, aided by interviews with Tony Kushner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lynn Nottage, Chelsea Clinton, and more!

Nov. 08, 2022  

A new book about The Public Theater, titled One Public: New York's Public Theater in the Era of Oskar Eustis, by Kevin Landis, will be released on November 17, 2022.

Since its founding in the 1950s, The Public Theater has been a leading cultural force in American theater. Notable for its breadth of programming, from Hair and A Chorus Line to Free Shakespeare in the Park, the landmark theater's more recent history has been equally remarkable, even as world crises and social changes have tested its mettle. Framed by the tenure and leadership of its current artistic director, Oskar Eustis, this book looks at the social, financial, and political challenges in American professional art creation.

One Public tells the theater's contemporary story, aided by interviews with iconic practitioners and performers including Tony Kushner, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bridget Everett, Kevin Kline, Lynn Nottage, Chelsea Clinton, and many more. Exploring the recent critical and financial successes of such hits as Fun Home and Hamilton, the book presents the broader organization, its creative methodology, and its enormous growth over the past twenty years.

Pre-order the book here.

Kevin Landis highlights the successes and challenges of an institution that espouses inclusivity and community-based arts creation while developing major Broadway hits and international fame. In assessing the promise of this famed cultural institution, the book puts a microscope up to American theater writ large.

Kevin Landis is professor and director of the Theatre and Dance Program at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and a visiting scholar at The Public Theater. He is the coauthor of Cultural Performance: Ethnographic Approaches to Performance Studies.



