On This Day, December 19- Sarah Jessica Parker Returns to Broadway in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
The production was the first Broadway revival of the musical adaptation of The Princess and the Pea!
On this day in 1996, Sarah Jessica Parker returned to the Broadway stage as Princess Winnifred in a revival of Once Upon A Mattress!
During a kingdom-wide search to find a princess fit for the hapless Prince Dauntless, in swims the less-than-regal Princess Winnifred the Woebegone. Unrefined and undeniably charming, Winnifred is like no princess Dauntless has ever seen and his heart is captured.
The truly terrible Queen Aggravain goes on a mission to come between her son and his soulmate in this retelling of the classic story of "The Princess and the Pea."
