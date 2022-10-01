Omnium Circus Named Leading Disability Employer By National Organization On Disability

Omnium Circus, which has made it its mission to be the world's most inclusive circus, has been named a 2022 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). This highly selective award, presented on the eve of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (October), is bestowed upon a very limited number of companies based on strict standards they are required to meet. The award was presented at NOD's Annual Forum on September 29 in Washington, D.C.

"True allyship in action is employing the Disabled with meaningful work. As a disabled employee of Omnium Circus, it's been life changing to be a part of a team that truly sees my disabled experience as an asset to their mission," said Marie Dagenais-Lewis, Social Media Manager at Omnium Circus and Operations Manager at Diversability.

Omnium Circus was built on a tripod of entertainment, education and employment: behind-the-scenes, on stage and in our audience. This award recognizes Omnium's commitment to people of all abilities as they join the ranks of recognized companies that have adopted exemplary employment practices to build an inclusive workforce.

This groundbreaking circus company assures access for all at every performance, demonstrating to audiences that everyone has the potential to achieve their own greatness regardless of their challenges (physical, emotional, neurological, or societal).

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to be recognized for this prestigious NOD Award which acknowledges our commitment to people of all abilities," said Lisa B. Lewis, Founder and Executive Director of Omnium Circus. "Celebrating diversity has always been at the very core of what Omnium is all about and we are so proud to be associated with other like-minded companies that are doing so much to further inclusion for all."

For more information, visit www.omniumcircus.org.

About Omnium Circus:

Omnium: A Bold New Circus is a leader in the global movement toward diversity, equity and inclusion. A unique, visionary not-for-profit breaking new ground in the world of circus arts as the first fully inclusive circus performing arts company. Through shared positive experiences among those who enjoy the circus, we enrich empathy among people of all races, colors, ethnicities and abilities and build aligned and supportive communities. Omnium believes that a circus experience with a full spectrum of people representative of all people and our global culture as artists, staff and audiences leads the way to a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive society. www.omniumcircus.org.