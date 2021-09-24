Olivia Newtown-John Announces 'Physical' 40th Anniversary Edition

Let's get Physical - AGAIN! Four-time Grammy Award-winner, Dame Olivia Newton-John is proud to release a "Deluxe Edition" of Physical in celebration of the album's 40th anniversary of its original release in October 1981.

The CD/DVD collection will be released via Green Hill Productions, a subsidiary of Primary Wave, on October 22 and will be available for pre-order today, September 24. In addition, a limited-edition vinyl release of the original album set for release in Spring 2022.

This deluxe CD & DVD edition will not only feature the original hit album fully remastered but, the 31-track collection also features bonus tracks, remixes, and live recordings. In addition, it will feature the iconic pop star's two video collections - the Physical video album - which won the Grammy Award for Video of the Year - showcasing music videos for each of the album's timeless tracks - a first for of its kind, as well as the full Olivia: Live in Concert Grammy-nominated television special which features exclusive heart-pumping footage of the star performing her hits.

"It's hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Physical was first released and I am thrilled that it's getting this beautiful 40th anniversary Deluxe Edition," Olivia Newton-John said in a statement. "I am so proud of this record as it not only allowed me to try new things musically, but it became such a part of pop-culture history.

The "Deluxe Edition" of Physical also features a DVD with Newton-John's Grammy-nominated Live in Concert television special filmed in Ogden, Utah, and the Grammy Award winning Physical video album - which was a first of its kind. Newton-John was one of the first artists to invest in music videos, starting with her 1978 album Totally Hot, which featured videos for all of the singles from the album.

