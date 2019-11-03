Olivia Newton-John's Iconic GREASE Outfit Sells For $405,700 at Auction

According to The Guardian, Olivia Newton-John's iconic outfit from the 1978 film Grease, has sold for $405,700 at a recent Beverly Hills auction.

The leather jacket and pants were among 500 items for sale at Julien's Auctions to help raise money for the performer's cancer treatment centre in Australia. The auction raised $2.4m in total.

Among other items from Grease up for auction were a poster signed by Newton-John, John Travolta, and other cast members, which sold for $64,000, as well as the pink lace gown Newton-John wore to the movie premiere ($18,750) and a custom Pink Ladies jacket given to her by the cast and crew ($50,000).

In 1992, Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer for the first of three times. After her first bout, she helped set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne. All of the proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the proceeds from the other items, will benefit the center.

Read more on The Guardian.





