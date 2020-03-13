Off-Broadway's PERFECT CRIME And THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY To Remain Open

Off-Broadway's The Theater Cente, home to NYC's longest running play PERFECT CRIME and the smash hit comedy THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY today announced that each show will continue on with an uninterrupted performance schedule and has updated its policies and practices to ensure Theater Center is safe, healthy, and worry-free.

Read a statement from the venue below:

The Theater Center is closely monitoring all updates from New York City and State officials and medical professionals regarding the global outbreak of the coronavirus. The health and safety of our community - including our audiences, artists, and staff - is our top priority during this time.

WHAT WE'RE DOING:

· We're increasing cleanings: Our regular cleanings between every show will now include more frequent disinfecting in both theaters, concentrating in particular on high-touch surfaces including armrests, hand rails, and door handles.

· We're adding disinfectants: Anti-bacterial hand soap remains available beside every sink.

· We're increasing staff safety: Our house management staff will wear gloves and our box office staff has been asked to minimize physical contact to reduce danger to themselves and others.

· Our doors are open an hour before performance: We will be opening our spacious lobbies to audience members an hour before performances so people will have time to relax and wash their hands before entering the theaters which will open for seating 30 minutes before curtain.

· We're relaxing ticket exchange policies: If you feel unwell or are experiencing flu symptoms, we encourage you to stay at home and visit another day. Please call us at 212-921 7862 to exchange your tickets for a future date.

· We're letting you plan with flexibility: We know that people are hesitant to make plans in the uncertain environment around coronavirus. Therefore, if you book tickets from now until April 12, we are allowing ticket exchanges to a future performance date.

· We're keeping in communication: If you have tickets to an upcoming performance, check your pre-show email for any updated information about our prevention measures. If our performance schedule is impacted, our ticket holders will be the first to know.

Tickets for PERFECT CRIME and THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Student rush tickets are also available by calling or visiting the box office.

The Theater Center is located at 210 West 50th Street at Broadway.





