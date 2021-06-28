OZARK Season Four Adds Tony Award-Winner Ali Stroker

Deadline reports that Tony Award-winner Ali Stroker has signed on for the fourth and final season of the hit Netflix drama Ozark.

Stroker will recur on the upcoming season as Charles-Ann, an old friend who lends Ruth (played by Emmy-winner Julia Garner) some assistance when she comes to her for help.

Also joining the fourth season is Veronica Falcón, who will portray Camila Elizonndo, the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro.

They will join Tony Award-winner Katrina Lenk, who was also recently announced as a cast member for season four.

The new cast will join series stars Emmy Award- Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award- Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award- Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora in the new season.

As previously announced, Season 4 will be released in two parts, 7-episodes each and is set to begin production this year. Emmy Award- Nominee Chris Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers. Laura Linney will serve as Co-Executive Producer.

Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as 'Ado Annie' in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She most recently starred in the Lifetime holiday film, Christmas Ever After. Ali made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She starred in 12 episodes of The Glee Project, winning a guest role on Fox's Glee.

She recurred in the ABC series, Ten Days in the Valley and guest starred on CBS' Blue Bloods, Freeform's The Bold Type, Fox's Lethal Weapon, CBS' Instinct, The CW's Charmed and Comedy Central's Drunk History. She's performed her cabaret act at Green Room 42 and solo'ed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York's Town Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall. Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts, disabled or not, is captured in her motto: "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities."