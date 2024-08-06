OUR TOWN Opens Box Office With an Exclusive Giveaway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new Broadway production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town will open its box office at The Barrymore Theatre beginning on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 am! To mark the occasion, the production will be giving out a special exclusive gift to the first 100 people in line on Tuesday, August 6 and Wednesday, August 7.

The complete cast has also been announced for the show. Our Town, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, will feature 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe & Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager”, Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb”, Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb”, Obie & Audelco Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs”, Tony & Grammy Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs”, Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominee and Emmy-Award-winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb”, Tony & Drama Desk-nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs”, 2021 Special Tony Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames”, Donald Webber Jr. as “Simon Stimson”, as well as Ephie Aardema, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Matthew Elijah Webb and Nimene Sierra Wureh. Ricardo Vázquez and Greg Wood have also joined the company.

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town will begin previews on Tuesday, September 17 ahead of an opening on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th) for a strictly limited engagement. Tickets are now on sale on Telecharge.com or 212-239-6200.

The design team for Our Town will include scenic design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York; Act One), costume design by Tony Award-nominee and Drama Desk Award-winner Dede Ayite (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding; Suzan Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Allen Lee Hughes (Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog; A Soldier’s Play), sound design by Tony Award-nominee Justin Ellington (Ohio State Murders; for colored girls…), casting by Jim Carnahan, with Kate Wilson (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as the dialect coach.

This will be the first major Broadway revival of the classic play in nearly 25 years. Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Thornton Wilder’s most frequently performed play, Our Townappeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim, and won the Pulitzer Prize.

This production is being produced by Jeffrey Richards, Eric Falkenstein, Jordan Medley and Sam Houlihan, Rebecca Gold, Irene Gandy, M/B/P Productions, Patty Baker, Daryl Roth and Tom Tuft, Gabby Palitz, Rashad Moore, Craig Balsam, Brad and Melissa Coolidge, Willette & Manny Klausner, Daniel Radford, Andrew Marderian, Concord Theatricals, Ellen Susman, Corey Brunish and Laura Little and Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra.