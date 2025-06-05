OPERATION MINCEMEAT, OH, MARY! & More Winners Announced For The 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners for the 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 22nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and 2025 was another record-breaking year.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Book of a Musical

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat

Best Choreography

Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat

Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her

Best Direction of a Musical

Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat

Best Direction of a Play

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain

Best Ensemble

Operation Mincemeat

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary!

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Cole Escola - Oh, Mary!

Best Lighting Design

Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked

Best Musical

Operation Mincemeat

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater

Best Orchestrations

Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat

Best Original Score

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat

Best Play

Oh, Mary!

Best Revival of a Musical

Sunset Boulevard

Best Revival of a Play

Romeo + Juliet

Best Scenic Design

Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending

Best Sound Design

Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat

Best Touring Production

Hadestown