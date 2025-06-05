OPERATION MINCEMEAT, OH, MARY! & More Winners Announced For The 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards

The winners have been announced for the 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards!
BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners for the 22nd Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.
Now celebrating our 22nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and 2025 was another record-breaking year.
Check out the full list of winners below!
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat
Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat
Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her
Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat
Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain
Operation Mincemeat
Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat
Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary!
Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat
Cole Escola - Oh, Mary!
Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending
Wicked
Operation Mincemeat
Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III
A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater
Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat
David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat
Oh, Mary!
Sunset Boulevard
Romeo + Juliet
Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending
Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat
Hadestown
