How to get to Scmigadoon? You go to take the long way through. Through Apple TV, then cancellation. Then to the lights of Broadway in a truncated version of the story that just doesn't quite hit as hard as that darn TV Show does. Well, you can't win them all....
Video: Jennifer Simard Has Found Her Happy Place in SCHMIGADOON!
Simard will appear as 'Mildred Layton' through November 29.
Three-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard is back on Broadway, and she's having the time of her life! Following her acclaimed run as Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her, the beloved musical comedy star is now bringing the laughs as Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon!.
Simard recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge at the West Bank Cafe for an all-new episode of Backstage with Richard Ridge, where she opened up about finding her character, the joys of working in Cinco Paul's musical world, and why she never wants to leave Schmigadoon!.
"I love Mildred Layton and I have decided one of my favorite things to do is to create a backstory that no one knows about," she explained. "I've decided that Mildred Layton, she's married to Reverend Layton, that Mildred Layton's maiden name was Mildred Miller. She's the Abby Lee Miller of Schmigadoon! How do all these kids know how to dance so great? Mildred. She's also the dance teacher."
For Simard, the joy of the production extends well beyond her own character. "This is a place I want to live in," she said of Cinco Paul's creation. Recalling a particularly difficult day, she explained how simply watching her fellow cast members perform lifted her spirits. "I'm looking at the ensemble, dancing their hearts out, and immediately... I feel lifted, and I feel better. Dr. Show, Dr. Footlights came through and particularly Dr. Cinco, Dr. Schmigadoon!"
And that infectious happiness is exactly what she hopes audiences take away from the show.
"I am not kidding when I say you will not leave Schmigadoon! in a bad mood," she declared. "It is truly one of those shows that makes me happy. I could live in that world. If this was the last show I did in my career, I'd be happy... because it is impossible not to be at Schmigadoon!"
Watch the full interview in this video.
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