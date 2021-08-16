OPEN TO ALL BALL Takes Over Times Square With Live Ballroom Performances

Times Square Arts and OTA Entertainment present OTA Times Square, the first ball to ever happen in Times Square this August 23, 2021 from 5-10pm at Father Duffy Square, between 46th and 47th Streets.

Utilizing the world's most iconic public space as its stage, OTA Times Square celebrates queer culture and invites the public to experience New York's historic Houae Ballroom culture. The event is presented in collaboration with 4A's Foundation, Amida Care, Housing Works, and Ballroom, We Care.



Named after and founded on the principle of "Open To All," OTA is a truly inclusive, intergenerational community of creatives that welcomes all expressions of one's self in art. Times Square is an iconic and historic space within New York that is open and accessible to all, making it the perfect stage to mark not only the comeback of the House Ballroom Scene, but the recovery and resilience of New York City itself.



Since its inception, ballroom culture has prioritized building community, creating an empowered space for queer communities of color to center their own radically authentic selves. Today, ballroom culture has hit the mainstream, especially in film and television, exposing new audiences from all walks of life to the joy and ingenuity of ballroom. OTA Times Square offers the unique opportunity for New Yorkers and visitors alike to watch the action in real life, cheering on these powerful performances from the sidelines.



"This historic night is packed with so much talent and I am excited for the world to see us in our authentic form without diminishing who we are to be palatable amongst the masses. Forget what you saw on TV, THIS is the House Ballroom Scene for real," said OTA Founder Leggoh JohVera.



Judges:

Legend Tiny Tunes | Agape Key

Icon Uncle Mike Ebony | The Clubhouse

Legend Jojoe Saint Laurent (Marquise Foster) | Celebrity Designer, Project Runway

Legend Diva Davanna | Diva D'Luxe, Runway Instructor

Legend Gillette Oricci | Legendary Season 2 House of Oricci, Runway Instructor

Icon Rucka Revlon

Legend Courtney Balenciaga | Founder of Masterz at Work Dance Family

Legend Asia West

Legend Gunner Tisci | Gunner Doyle



Performances by:

Jasmin Van Wales | House Ballroom and Nightlife Icon

Lolita Leopard | My House, Legendary Season 1

Cakeykoutour

Bugz Gutta | Pynk Gorilla Entertainment