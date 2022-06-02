ON YOUR FEET! to Launch New National Tour in November 2022

A brand new production of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will launch a coast-to-coast non-equity US tour beginning in November 2022. This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The tour will visit more than 75 cities nationwide, with a press premiere to be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach Florida on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.



This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony AwardsÂ®. In May 2022, Salgado directed and choreographed the world premiere of ON YOUR FEET!

"We are absolutely thrilled that our musical will once again be shared with audiences across the United States in this brand new production of ON YOUR FEET! led by Luis Salgado," Gloria and Emilio Estefan said about today's announcement. "We've had tremendous fun sharing our story on the stage since our show first hit Broadway in 2015 and it is our hope that we can continue to inspire and uplift people with its celebratory message, especially at a time when we all need it so much."

Salgado said, "This story exemplifies the American Dream through the eyes and work ethic of Cuban immigrants. The Estefans have given us permission to dare to dream bigger. They allowed their truth to resonate through their music, penetrating all of us, whether you're Latine or not. This joy is a gift we want to give to our audiences."



"We are passionate about opening the door of representation on this tour, and nurturing a diverse family both backstage and on stage, with creative team members who are joining us from around the world," he added. Several creative team members from the Washington D.C. production will join the national tour.

The creative team will include Scenic Design by Clifton Chadick, Lighting Design by Christopher Annas-Lee, Costume Design by Jeannette Christensen, Video Design by Patrick W. Lord, Sound Design by Diego GarzÃ³n, Casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, Music Direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, Musical Supervision by Clay Ostwald, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt, Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar HernÃ¡ndez.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony AwardÂ® nomination for Best Choreography.



Casting will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit OnYourFeetMusical.com.

2022 - 2023 NATIONAL TOUR SCHEDULE

Additional Dates to be Added. Subject to Change.



Capitol Center for the Arts Chubb Theater



November 10, 2022

Concord, NH

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

November 15 - 20, 2022

West Palm Beach, FL

Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

November 30 - December 1, 2022

Wilmington, NC

Charleston Gaillard Center

December 2, 2022

Charleston, SC

Washington Pavilion

January 13 - 14, 2023

Sioux Falls, SD

Stephens Auditorium

January 15, 2023

Ames, IA

Lexington Opera House

January 20 - 22, 2023

Lexington, KY

Lied Center for Performing Arts

January 27-28, 2023

Lincoln, NE

Topeka Performing Arts Center

January 29, 2023

Topeka, KS

Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center

February 1, 2023

Broken Arrow, OK

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

February 2 - 3, 2023

Stillwater, OK



Reynolds Performance Hall

February 5, 2023

Conway, AR

Orpheum Theatre

February 14, 2023

Sioux City, IA

The Lincoln Center

February 16 - 18, 2023

Fort Collins, CO

Gallo Center for the Arts

February 23, 2023

Modesto, CA

McCallum Theatre

February 24 - 26, 2023

Palm Desert, CA

AT&T Performing Arts Center

March 2 - 4, 2023

Dallas, TX

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 14 - 15, 2023

Sarasota, FL

RP Funding Center

March 16, 2023

Lakeland, FL

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

March 30, 2023

Niceville, FL

Broadway Theatre League

March 31 - April 2, 2023

Huntsville, AL

CoMMA Performing Arts Center

April 3, 2023

Morganton, NC