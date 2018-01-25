Now's Your Chance to Win Orchestra Seats to SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Be the coolest parent ever when you take family of 4 to see Broadway's latest hit musical Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants from Orchestra seats!

A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners including original songs by John Legend and David Bowie. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team.

One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on Broadway and what do you get? The musical The New York Times declares, "BRILLIANT!" In heavy times, we can all use a little nonsense in this Broadway extravaganza where the power of optimism really can save the world.

Donated by: Rachel & Donald Felix

Dates

Experience will take place on one of the following dates:

Mar 24, 2018

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 4 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Lot #1442504

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

