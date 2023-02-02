Now Hiring: Film Production Coordinator, Technical Director & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/2/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Film Production Coordinator

DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for a Film Production Coordinator for its third season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. Our... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Supervisor

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Stage Manager

SUMMARY The Production Stage Manager (PSM) is a critical member of the Production team, acting as the key communicator of all production-specific needs and disseminating this information to TAO Production/Artistic staff, visiting creative team members, and Marketing and Development team members, as needed. During the rehearsal period the PSM is the main source of communication between TAO and all members of a production (artists, designers, etc.). The PSM is also responsible for working with th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Shared Company Auditions

Shared Company Auditions, March 18, 2023 A.I.M by Kyle Abraham Brian Brooks/Moving Company Sidra Bell Dance New York A.I.M by Kyle Abraham will host a shared audition with Brian Brooks/Moving Company and Sidra Bell Dance New York on Saturday, March 18th, 2023. These renowned dance makers are seeking dancers to fill paid full-time and part-time positions for upcoming and future performance seasons. Artists of color and of all gender identities are strongly encouraged to attend. All ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Position Summary The Executive Director works with the Artistic Director, both of whom report to and serve as members of the Board of Directors, and leads MTC's strategic direction. The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing all MTC activity and supervising the administrative staff in creating an annual budget. This individual will support the Artistic Director's vision and commitment to producing new works on and Off-Broadway. In addition to serving on all seven standing committees ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director - Obsidian Theatre Festival

DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for a Technical Director for its third season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. Our team seek... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Education Workshop Director

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Hi-ARTS seeks an experienced and creative General Manager to join our growing team. The General Manager is the operational lead of the organization. This role oversees all aspects of the daily operations and venue management including finance, production/artists contracting, vendor relations, administrative operations, artists management, and space scheduling/rentals. The General Manager will work closely with the Program Department on programming logistics. The position reports to the Executiv... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director - Obsidian Theatre Festival

DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for Directors for its third season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. Our team seeks to normalize the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Broadway Iconic Musical Revue

Broadway Iconic Musical Revue is a new hit cabaret show hitting the Myrtle Beach SC area this March. This show will be operating at The Asher Theatre. This show runs on Sunday at 2pm. Cast will be called 1 hour prior to show time. 4 hour of work a day. Casting information: Cast: 3 Women 2 Men Vocal Part Women 1 Age Range 20 to 30 Vocal range: D4-F5 African American Women 2 Age Range 16 to 20 Vocal range:Ab3-F5 Cacastion Women 3 Age Range 18 to 25 Vocal range:Ab3-F5 Cacastion Male 1... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lead Lighting Technician - Fisher

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM's Production department is looking for a Lead Lighting Technician in BAM's Fisher building. This ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lead Audio and Video Technician - Fisher

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM's Production department is looking for a Lead Audio and Video Technician in BAM's Fisher building... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Van Lier New Voices Fellowship for its 2023-2024 Cycle

Call For Submissions: Rattlestick Theater Invites Playwrights to Apply for the Van Lier New Voices Fellowship for its 2023-2024 Cycle With the support of The New York Community Trust and the Jerome Foundation, the Van Lier New Voices Fellowship application is now open for submissions through February 6th, 2023. After being rehomed from the Lark Play Development Center upon its closure to Rattlestick Theater, this fellowship is committed to providing substantial support to two playwrights o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2023/24

We're now accepting applications for the 2023/24 Season 2050 Administrative Fellowship program - a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. The fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau's projection that by the year 2050, there will be ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SheATL Script Submissions NOW OPEN

Script Submissions Now Open! Script submissions for the 2023 SheATL Theater Festival are now open. Submit your full-length play or musical before March 1, 2023 at 11:59pm! What kind of shows we accept: Full-lengths only (running time between 1 and 2 hours) Plays, musicals, or adaptations The writing team must be at least 50% marginalized genders (cis women, trans men and women, and non-binary people) The writing team must be based in the Southeast United States What kind of shows we ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Starlight Mountain Theatre summer stock acting positions

Starlight Mountain Theatre will be holding in person auditions on February 3rd in Abilene, TX, and February 4th in Arlington, TX. Starlight Mountain Theatre is an outdoor amphitheater located in Garden Valley, ID going into our 24th season. Starlight is a family owned and operated theater that seats over 400 people. We offer the opportunity to add 5 Broadway licensed shows to your resume. On top of that we offer extra pay to work for one or all of our educational outreach pr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Actor Needed - Mrs. Muller - Doubt, A Parable

The Firehouse Center for the Arts is currently holding an open call audition for our upcoming production of Doubt - A Parable. Rehearsals will take place during weeknights and weekends based upon cast availability. Synopsis of the play: New York, 1964. Father Flynn is the beloved pastor of St. Nicholas Catholic church, doing good works within his flock and community. The principal of the Catholic school is Sister Aloysius, an impervious and powerful woman who begins to believe that Father Fly... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Events Promoter

We are seeking an experienced events promoter with events, such as cabaret nights, at multiple locations to benefit nonprofit organizations. You should have a large list to use or be able to create an invitation list. Remuneration: 1099 DOE Commission or Base + Commission ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

WOH EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JOB RECRUITMENT Executive Director, Woodland Opera House Inc. The Woodland Opera House is recruiting for an Executive Director due to retirement. The Woodland Opera House is a beautiful restored Victorian 500 seat theatre. It was built in 1896, restored in 1989, and in continual use as a producing theatre, rental house, and arts education center. It is part of the Historic State Parks system of California and is operated by WOH Inc., a 501(C) (3) non-profit. The Oper... (more)

Internships - Crew : Stage Management Apprentices

Asolo Repertory Theatre Sarasota, FL Seasonal Stipend $500 weekly Please apply to https://asolorep.wufoo.com/forms/zgct90401w0md7/y Stage Management Apprenticeships Stage Management Apprentices are an integral part of the stage management team in pre-production, rehearsal, and performance throughout Asolo Rep's season. SM Apprentices work closely with AEA Stage Managers and actors, union stagehands, and nationally recognized directors and designers. Duties may include: ● Prepping f... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Ages 12-17: NY Pops Birthday Gala Concert

The Broadway Education Alliance is pleased to announce that the Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble will perform with The New York Pops at their 40th Birthday Gala at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, May 1, 2023. The New York Pops acclaimed Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will direct this all-star concert event. Aspiring tween and teen performers are invited to audition to perform with Camp Broadway at this iconic New York cultural event. Program Description Ca... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Associate(Part Time)

Hi-ARTS seeks a creative individual to join our growing Programming Department. The Program Associate assists the Program Manager in executing all aspects of programming for the organization. The position reports to the Program Manager. Key Responsibilities PROGRAMMING SUPPORT / General Responsibilities Attend & support during in-person activities & virtual where needed Attend meetings as necessary to take notes, document, share, and capture next steps Serve as primary scheduler for P... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Budget Manager

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) is a home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities with world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more. With an annual operating budget of approximately $50 million -the majority dedicated directly or indirectly to programming-BAM is a leading presenter of emerging and contemporary artists. The Budget Manager role supports and plays a key role in managing BAM's organizational budg... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Carpenter - Opera House

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM's Production department is looking for an Assistant Carpenter who will work with the Head Carpent... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Editor, TCG Books

Assistant Editor Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for the not-for-profit professional theatre, seeks a full-time Assistant Editor for its Book Program (TCG Books). This position is non-exempt and eligible for overtime. The Assistant Editor, reporting to the Co-Publisher/Editorial Director and the Senior Editor, will assist in all aspects of editorial and production work for 15-24 theatre titles per year. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who has a deep kn... (more)