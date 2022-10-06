Now Hiring: Costumer, Technical Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/6/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE welcomes applications from boldly creative artistic visionaries with ambition and spark eager to chart the course for this storied West Coast theater company. As a co-equal leader of the company with Laguna Playhouse Managing Director (to be identified shortly following the selection of a new Artistic Director), the Artistic Director will envision an exciting and diverse set of programs that capture the attention of audiences and supporters throughout the greater Orange County ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Set Designer - Lotus and the unlikley crew (New York Theater Festival)

DESCRIPTION Combining classical 18th century restoration language with Blackness, "Lotus, and the Unlikely Crew" is a full length epic-tragedy about a group of captured Africans, who hijack a ship and become pirates, who instead of hunting for gold, are out to intercept slave ships and free the people in the middle of the transatlantic slave trade. This is a workshop production that will be performed at the New York Theater Festival. 5 week rehearsal. 3 performances. https://newyorktheate... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: STAGE MANAGER SUBMISSIONS - LOTUS AND THE UNLIKELY CREW (DEADLINE: 10.12.22)

Combining classical 18th century restoration language with Blackness, "Lotus, and the Unlikely Crew" is a full length epic-tragedy about a group of captured Africans, who hijack a ship and become pirates, who instead of hunting for gold, are out to intercept slave ships and free the people in the middle of the transatlantic slave trade. This is a workshop production that will be performed at the New York Theater Festival. 5 week rehearsal. 3 performances. Rehearsals will start as soon as O... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR to join the production team. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing afford... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

Director of Finance-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF FINANCE- for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all its productions. In 2012, Sig... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Finance & Administrative Assistant

NETworks is looking for a collaborative, efficient individual to support the Finance department and provide administrative assistance in the MD based main office. This position will assist with the daily operations of current and future touring productions. In addition to working collaboratively with all members of the GM and Finance departments, this position will also assist with general administrative needs in the Maryland office. This is an entry-level position perfect for someone interested... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Behind the Scenes Foundation

The Behind the Scenes Foundation is seeking an Assistant Director of Affinity Programs and Cause Marketing. Primarily responsible for the strategic planning, development, and growth of an affinity based fundraising program as well as the Pledge-of-Support cause marketing program. The position is responsible for utilizing best practices of volunteer management to expand peer-to-peer fundraising and for creating strategies to increase the donor participation rate. See complete job description at ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Dressers

The Public Theater seeks knowledgeable and experienced over-hire dressers for its costume shop for the fall season. Responsibilities • Assisting actors with costumes changes • Loading in and out of the wardrobe & dressing rooms • Developing and updating the costumes list • Setting up the backstage change areas • Coordinating the care and maintenance of all costume pieces • Other duties as assigned Requirements • Experience as a wardrobe personnel preferred but open to candidates ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: In The Heights Audition

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is currently seeking performers for our upcoming production of: In The Heights Music & Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh. Performers should prepare 32 bars of music; an accompanist will be provided. Please bring or submit an updated headshot and resume. Sides for named characters are in the link below. If you are auditioning for multiple char... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Creative Content Manager

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning professional theatre company located in the heart of the Berkshires, is seeking a Creative Content Manager for our Marketing Team Pittsfield, MA. This position creates and manages the graphic, video, and ad content for the whole of Barrington Stage's brand and productions. Barrington Stage has a three-fold mission: to produce top notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive education... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Vocal Music Director for 9 to 5 the Musical

Golden Ticket Productions is a nonprofit community theater organization. We are seeking a Vocal Music Director for our summer 2023 musical, "9 to 5 The Musical" to be performed at the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center in Buffalo Grove, IL. The Vocal Music Director will be responsible for: Auditioning the singers and making casting recommendations to the director Scheduling music rehearsals in collaboration with the director, choreographer and stage manager Leading music rehearsals for ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager (Hayes Theater)

Description About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American Playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Skilled Craft Personnel

Job Description & Requirements Skilled Crafts builds or repairs costume pieces for various venues throughout the park by incorporating traditional costume crafts: i.e. cutting, stitching, pattern making, dyeing, painting, etc. Responsibilities: Builds new costume pieces as assigned Performs repairs/modifications as assigned Performs traditional costumes crafts (i.e. cutting, stitching, pattern making, dyeing, etc.) May be cross utilized at different venues, as operational needs require P... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Dresser

Assist with dressing performers at show venues. Issue costumes and track costume use. Complete basic maintenance and repair duties. Launder costumes and replenish racks with clean costumes. Ensures guest and employee safety in all areas. Responsibilities: Issue costumes to cast members and aide cast members in any assigned costume changing that is required. Perform minor repairs at venue site as directed. Perform all laundering duties and clean up duties at the venue site as directed. Ch... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions-The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge (non-union/non-paid)

AUDITION NOTICE FOR THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE by Mark Brown presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois Presented by The MTM Players and Kelsey Theatre DIRECTOR: Rob Michael Lasky STAGE MANAGER: Rachel Jenkins ABOUT THE SHOW: The Trial of the 19th Century! A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and enteri... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: House of Spirits seeks actress

Casting a variety of talents for the "House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree show," coming to your city this fall. Note: The hit Los Angeles show (five stars on yelp!) House of Spirits is a 21+ immersive and interactive theatrical production inside of a macabre mansion. Guests enjoy drinks, live stage shows of music, magicians, and bizarre characters...or they can take their experience to a deeper level by searching the premises and interacting with the characters to find secret clues and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Manager

Job Title: Education Manager (Salaried, Exempt) Department: Artistic/Education Reports to: Producing Artistic Director About the Company: Pasadena Playhouse is one of the top regional theaters in the country and the State Theater of California. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman, it presents a full season of artistically innovative productions and engaging educational outreach activities to nearly 150,000 Southern California residents annually in two space... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

Stage Manager for Spring 2023 Discoveries Series Reports to: Production Stage Manager FLSA Status: N/A Employment Status: Independent Contractor Supervisory Requirements: No Dates: March 1, 2023 to April 2, 2023 (inclusive) Salary: $1025/week + Housing & $350 travel stipend SUMMARY The Stage Manager is a contract employee who, under the guidance of the Production Stage Manager, will organize the documentation, preparation, and running of all rehearsals and performances for the upcoming S... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Join Us For Fall Acting Classes! Classes & Private Lessons Available For All Ages!

We have acting classes available for ages 4 & up. Private lessons are available on request. Classes occur Mondays & Tuesdays this fall! Classes are $20 per student per class. Contact us about scholarship opportunities! Spotlight Acting Studio is run by Sheri Whittington. Sheri has been involved with the Tampa theater scene for over 40 years. Spotlight Acting Studio offers classes for stage and screen with a proven success record of students currently working in theatre and film. Our lessons i... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: West Side Story International Tour Seeking Carpenter Crew

HEAD CARPENTER: Salary $1,000 to $1,200 USD paid weekly (negotiable according to experience) + Per Diem $30 + Single Hotel Room w/ breakfast CARPENTER ASSISTANT Salary $800 to $1,000 USD paid weekly (negotiable according to experience) $USD per week + Per Diem $30 + Single Hotel Room w/ breakfast. Experience with Backline a plus. Experience touring musicals a plus. Please do not submit if you have worked on large touring stage musicals. International experience a plus. Send you... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Covid Safety Manager - JOY, the Musical

George Street Playhouse, a professional, producing theatre company 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks experienced Covid Safety Manager to supervise and implement a COVID safety plan for the Playhouse's upcoming production of Joy, The Musical. The Covid Safety Manager is an employee of the George Street Playhouse Production department, and reports directly to the General Manager. This position works closely with various groups - visiting artists, production team members, union crews and guests.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: PROTOTYPE - 2023 Festival Interns

PROTOTYPE: Opera | Theatre | Now, the annual Festival of global opera-theatre and music-theatre works, co-produced by HERE and Beth Morrison Projects, is seeking interns to assist with all areas of this world-renowned festival. Term: January 2 - January 18, 2023 The PROTOTYPE Interns will be assigned to one of the following teams: Producing, Company Management, Operations, General Management, and Development. Duties range from being present at technical rehearsals, theater load-ins and st... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production & Stage Manager for Performing Arts School

This position is responsible for planning and coordinating all productions at the Performing Arts School. Candidate must have a vast knowledge of plays, an understanding and interest in the New York theatre community, and general knowledge of the technical aspects of production (lighting, sound, costumes, and carpentry). Must possess working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Photoshop, InDesign, and industry software. 2-3 years of experience preferred. Hours are primarily afternoon/evening and are... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Institutional Relations

The Manager of Institutional Relations is a skilled persuasive writer who has experience in winning support from both regional/local and national funding sources and has demonstrated success in building the size and scope of a company's institutional funding portfolio. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Manager of Institutional Relations has direct responsibility generating significant funds from foundations, corporate foundations and government sources, meeting or exceeding GSP'... (more)