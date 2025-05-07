Norm Lewis in CEREMONIES IN DARK OLD MEN Extends Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new production of Lonne Elder III's play, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, starring Tony, Emmy and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis, has extended by six weeks. Directed by the legendary Clinton Turner Davis, the new production – the first in New York City in nearly 40 years – has extended its limited run at Theatre at St. Clements through June 29. For tickets and information, visit ThePeccadillo.com.

It's New York in the 1950s. Russell Parker, a ne'er-do-well barber and the widowed father of three adult children, spends his days playing checkers and reminiscing about his life in vaudeville as a song and dance man. His two sons, Theo and Bobby, are dreamers of a different sort – a pair of petty criminals looking for a “score" in the form of ill-conceived and dangerous bootlegging and numbers schemes. Russell's daughter, Adele, the only gainfully employed member of the family, refuses to work herself into an early grave like her mother. When Adele's long-simmering resentments boil over and the boys' criminal enterprise falls apart, tragic consequences ensue for the whole family.

In addition to Norm Lewis, the cast of Ceremonies in Dark Old Men features Felicia Boswell, James Foster Jr., Morgan Siobhan Green, Jeremiah Packer, Calvin M. Thompson and Bryce Michael Wood. The Casting Director is Robin Carus, C.S.A.

The scenic design is by Harry Feiner; costume design by Isabel Rubio; lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor; and wig design by Jeff Knaggs.

Co-producers of Ceremonies in Dark Old Men are David S. Stone, Willette and Manny Klausner, Linda Powell, Classical Theatre Of Harlem, Annaleise Loxton, Ed Gaynes, Cherine E. Anderson, Roxedge Entertainment/Clayton Howe, Mitchell Reeve, Kevin Gallagher, Jamie deRoy, Gabrielle Palitz, Patricia Spalding/Sarah Ellen Stephens. April Ann Kline is the Production Stage Manager. Josh Iacovelli is the Production Manager.

Negro Ensemble Company premiered Ceremonies in Dark Old Men in 1969, Off-Broadway at St. Mark's Playhouse. The production moved on to an award-winning, long-running commercial production. A runner-up for the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men was adapted as a television movie in 1975, and was subsequently revived in two Off-Broadway productions, as well as regional productions around the country. Now regarded as an American Theater classic, productions have featured the talents of Denzel Washington, Billy Dee Williams, Keith David and Laurence Fishburne.