Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara Lead Upcoming MEMORIAL FOR US ALL Broadcasts
Two of Broadway's most treasured talents, Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara, will lead the third and fourth Memorial For Us All broadcasts on Sunday, May 17* and Sunday, May 24 at 6:00 pm ET, respectively.
In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, while many rituals we hold dear are no longer possible, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.
Anyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic is invited to submit the name of a friend or family member to be honored here. Since the Memorial For Us All launch on May 3 with a remembrance led by Wynton Marsalis, more than 1,000 community members from New York City and beyond have submitted names of loved ones to be remembered on the broadcasts.
Memorial For Us All tributes are available on Lincoln Center's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages, and on-demand at Lincoln Center's website.
Artists Featured:
Wynton Marsalis (May 3)
Yo-Yo Ma (May 10)
Norm Lewis (May 17)*
Kelli O'Hara (May 24)
Sundays at 6:00pm ET
Organizational Partners:
The Interfaith Center of New York
New York Disaster Interfaith Services
Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn
The Center for Faith and Community Partnerships, NYC Office of the Mayor
The New York Board of Rabbis
Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Jazz at Lincoln Center
