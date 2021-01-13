No Reverse Records Announces Launch

Meet No Reverse Records: a full service record label specializing in production, artist management, PR, and placement. No Reverse Records, initially a pie-in-the-sky dream based on an anecdote of co-producer Ashley Kate Adams's faulty vehicle that could not move backwards, has been a source of high energy production throughout the pandemic. After a decade of producing independently and within collaboration, record producer Mitchell Walker and independent creative producer Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions announce their independent record label No Reverse Records.

Walker and Adams originally met in College at University of Cincinnati College- Conservatory of Music in 2005 where they spent that summer in a red Chrysler that would not drive in reverse, only forward. Since, they have taken that motto to heart and have been producing albums together in NYC since 2011 as Ashley closed with the Broadway Company of La Cage aux Folles.

Says Adams and Walker, "After a decade of creating music and magic in the studio together, we've decided to make it official through combining our expertise and starting our own entity as partners. We've stayed true to our independent and self-produced roots by honing in on each individual artist's specialities, goals, and development through our full service label that includes artist management. We are a safe haven for artists where they have creative control and expert guidance".

Most recently Adams and Walker collaborated on the Grammy considered Frankie! The Musical album (Broadway Records) by Elise Marra featuring a production team of multiple Grammy winners including Alex Venguer & Oscar Zambrano. Other albums of collaboration include Michelle Dowdy's A Brass Act, Alexa Green's SO GOOD (Broadway Records), Crossroads (Roven Records), The Monster Maker's Gay Bride of Frankenstein EP and Lauren Turner's EP (Broadway Records).

No Reverse Records will launch with 3 new albums featuring original music. Ranging from soul country duo JAME & RAY, singer-songwriter & Grammy considered composer EK Marra & Top 5 Classical Billboard Composer, Blake Allen's shards of an honor code junkie with Grammy nominated engineer, David Alba.

AKA Studio Productions served as the lead producer behind 10 Film & streaming properties including Rules of Cool (Full Screen), Mulligan (LA Film Festival), and Billboard Top 10 album, Frankie! the Musical, which was under Grammy Consideration.

Ashley Kate Adams is an award-winning Actress, Producer & Author who made her Broadway Debut at the age of 23 in Tony Award Winning Revival of La Cage Aux Folles. She has appeared on television in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (NETFLIX), "Royal Pains" (USA), "Rules Of Cool" (FULLSCREEN), can be heard in "True Detective" (HBO) & seen in films such as Pitching Tents (Hulu), 1 Message (Dish Network) & stars in the upcoming short film Love. She recently won the Best Actress Award at the 2018 New York Theatre Festival for the play Love and originated the role of Carole in A Christmas Carole: A One-Woman Show. Off-Broadway & Regional Credits include The Culture Project, Paper Mill Playhouse, NYMF, Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, MTC and more. She started her Production Company, AKA Studio Productions, in 2011 and their work has been selected for over 100 film festivals. TV Properties include: "Mulligan" (2018 LA Film Festival), "Rules Of Cool" (FULLSCREEN), "Capital Advice" (ITV Fest) & Films include: Ace (Toronto Inside Out Fest), photo op (Winner SENE Film), and the upcoming films Blindsight and Absent Mind. She inspired and Co-Produced the feature film Beauty Mark which was an official selection of the LA Film Festival in 2017 and was just distributed by The Orchard. She is also a proud teacher and #BYOP creative consultant to hundreds across the US including Billboard Top 10 album Frankie! The Musical

Up Next: BOY HERO! A3 Artists Agency @ashleykateadams @byop_nyc www.ashleykateadams.com

Mitchell Walker is an NYC based Director/ Record Producer and the Artistic & Creative Director for The Rusty Anchor Acting Company (RAAC), LLC. As a Record Producer he has worked with music legend Greg Calbi, 4 Time Grammy Award winner Alex Venguer and Grammy nominated engineer Daniel Alba. Recent Projects include Frankie! The Musical Studio Cast (Top 10 Billboard cast album), So Good, Alexa Green (Wicked) "Broadway World's Solo Album of the Year," Lauren Turner's "Play On" Broadway Records and Broadway's Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Les Miserables) critically acclaimed debut album A Brass Act. Director credits include Night of the Living Dead: The Musical at Theatre Row (Off-Broadway), Birthday Boy the Musical at Davenport Theatre (Off-Broadway), The Last Five Years at Columbia University, Gemini: Diana DeGarmo at Sony Hall, and DnA: Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young at Birdland. Solo Shows: Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton) Janine DiVita (Anything Goes) Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray) Victoria Cook (Into The Woods) and Amy Toporek (Marvelous Wonderettes) at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, Joe's Pub, Don't Tell Mama, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Haswell Greens, & The Metropolitan Room. University of Cincinnati, CCM BFA in Musical Theatre and proud member of AEA. www.RAAC.live