No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights This Week

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter (right) and host Michele Carlo (left) bring New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Dr. Leona Godin, Jillian Thomas and more to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, February 6 at 7pm for its monthly series “No Name At Word Up Super Story Party).

The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open-Mic” where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.

Admission is FREE, donations welcomed.

Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to Click Here or call (347) 688-4456.