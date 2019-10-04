Nimbus Dance Presents: HULLABALOO - A Monster Mash Edition
Nimbus Dance's crowd-pleasing and uproarious children's-oriented Hullabaloo returns to the Nimbus Theater on Sunday, November 3 at 3PM in a new, spookified version: Hullabaloo - Monster Mash Edition. Geared for ages 3 and older, this family-friendly performance is a bright and energetic choose-your-own-adventure piece that is sure to delight audiences young and old.
Hullabaloo - Monster Mash Edition turns the traditional dance performance on its head, thrilling young audiences with a choose-your-own-adventure style performance in which the audience chooses what happens on stage in real time. Come prepared to witness mummies, zombies, spiderwebs, eyeballs, and have a spoooooooooooooky, ghoulish good time.
After the performance, join the dancers for a fun meet-and-great and photo opportunities.
In a statement, Artistic Director Samuel Pott howled: "Hullabaloo Monster Mash Edition has all the Halloween spookiness and zaniness that you would expect, and a lot of great dancing and opportunities for audience interaction. It's the perfect fun, family event for this time of year!"
Hullabaloo Monster Mash Edition, Sunday, November 3rd, 3pm. 165 Newark Avenue (entrance on Barrow), Jersey City, NJ 07302. Tickets: $15 (thru 10/22) $18 (after 10/22) https://monsterdance.bpt.me
