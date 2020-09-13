Nimax Theatres Will Reopen Six West End Theatres For a Special Season of Shows
Each theatre will present a special show, prior to the return of their long running shows.
Nimax Theatres will open all six of its West End theatres in sequence from October 22nd 2020, with social distancing guidelines in place.
Each theatre will present a special show, prior to the return of their long running shows.
Details of the special season of shows will be announced over the next fortnight.
From 22 October to 8 November, This is Going to Hurt, written and performed by ex-NHS doctor Adam Kay, will play at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue.
His first performance on Thursday 22 October is a free performance for NHS staff only. Tickets are on sale now at www.nimaxtheatres.com as is registration for NHS staff to enter the ballot for their free performance.
Nimax Chief Executive Nica Burns confirmed that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will definitely return once social distancing has ended and the Palace Theatre can play to full capacity. Also returning are Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo theatre), Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudeville theatre) and The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess theatre).
"Although with reduced capacities it is not possible to make a profit, we will be earning a contribution to our costs," Burns said. "With the furlough support scheme ending on 31st October, this income will help us retain Nimax's highly skilled, experienced workforce and give work to some of the talented tapestry of freelancers onstage and backstage. We will also be able to support some of the many teams and businesses which together give our audiences a night to remember. Our theatre community cannot wait to get back to work safely."
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comments On A Return To Theaters & More
In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pan...
Original Broadway Creatives At Work On BEAUTY AND THE BEAST UK/Ireland Tour
Everyone's favorite tale as old as time will be hitting the road in Europe in 2021! ...
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Moves Online; Events Include Virtual Meet-and-Greets With Ben Platt and More!
The biggest day for Broadway fans is going virtual for the first time in the event's history when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns on ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he shared an update on how he is feeling...
Ben Brantley Will Step Down From Position as Chief Theater Critic For The New York Times
Ben Brantley will step down from his position as chief theater critic for the New York Times after 24 years....
Madonna Talks Andrew Lloyd Webber and EVITA - 'I'm Not Sure he Even Wanted Me in the Movie'
The New York Post has reported that Madonna recently took to Instagram live with Diablo Cody, who Madonna is working with on her biopic, discussing ma...