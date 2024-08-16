Nicole Scherzinger to Serve as Mentor and Judge on Netflix's BUILDING THE BAND Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced that renowned artist and Broadway performer Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls) will serve as mentor and judge in its upcoming unscripted series Building the Band. Joining her on the judging panel are music experts Liam Payne (One Direction) and Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child), together bringing their unparalleled expertise and personal band experience to the competition. Adding to the excitement, AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys) will host the series.

Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

“Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first. With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming, who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!” says Cat Lawson, Executive Producer, Remarkable Entertainment, Banijay UK.

Filming is set to begin this summer. Additional guest judges, along with various challenges will be announced at a later date.

Photo credit: Maxwell Poth