Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis Will Announce the Olivier Award Nominations Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis will announce the nominations for the 2025 Olivier Awards next week. Tune in on Official London Theatre's YouTube channel next Tuesday 4 March at 12pm as the nominations are revealed live.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Beverley Knight and Billy Porter will host this year's Olivier Awards, set to be presented at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 6 April.

First established in 1976, this year marks the 40th Olivier Awards since celebrated actor Sir Laurence Olivier gave his name to the ceremony in 1984. Returning to the creative team are Anthony Van Laast, choreographer of hit West End shows MAMMA MIA! and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, for a third year as Creative Show Director, alongside renowned conductor and arranger Gareth Valentine (Wicked, Cats, Miss Saigon) for the second year, with orchestrator Mark Cumberland and lighting designer Ben Cracknell.

Public tickets for the Olivier Awards 2025 are now on sale exclusively to Mastercard cardholders via priceless.com.