Nicole Scherzinger Wants to Write A Musical Based on Her Life

Scherzinger is currently playing Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard in the West End.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

In an interview with the New York Times, Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger wants to write a musical "loosely based on her life."

“After all these years, I finally have the courage not to worry about what others think, to know I have something to say," says Scherzinger. 

Scherzinger, who is currently playing Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard in the West End, is a multiple award-winning, multi-platinum-selling performer, singer, actress, dancer and television personality, selling over 37 million singles worldwide and 16 million records as a solo artist.

Formerly a member of The Pussycat Dolls, one of the world’s best-selling music groups of all time, selling over 55 million record worldwide, she has graced the stages of London’s West End, performed at Madison Square Garden, voiced the character Sina in Disney’s animated blockbuster ‘Moana,’ starred in ABC's remake of 'Dirty Dancing,’ and most recently was the resident panellist on the runaway TV phenomenon, The Masked Singer on FOX. 

Read the full interview here.

About Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard, directed by Jamie Lloyd, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, based on the Billy Wilder film, runs at the Savoy Theatre in the West End until 6 January 2024.

Scherzinger is joined by Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett Young (Betty Schaefer) and David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). As previously announced, Rachel Tucker will be guest starring as Norma Desmond on Thursday 12 October matinee, and all Monday performances from 16 October 2023 – 6 January 2024.

Completing the cast are Carl Au (Myron / Jones), Georgia Bradshaw (Lisa), Hannah Yun Chamberlain (Patsy), Tyler Davis (Sheldrake), Kamilla Fernandes (Dorothy), Ahmed Hamad (Artie), Laura Harrison (Catherine), Charlotte Jaconelli (Joanna / Guard), Olivia-Faith Kamau (Nancy), Luke Latchman (John), Emma Lloyd (Mary / Heather), Mireia Mambo (Jean / Dance Captain), Gregor Milne (Sammy), Kody Mortimer (Finance Man / Frank), Jon Tsouras (Finance Man / Stan / Cecil B. De Mille) and Charlie Waddell (Morino / Hog-Eye), with Lara Denning (Standby Norma), Jordan Cork and Shayna McPherson (Camera Operators / Ensemble), and Catherine Cornwall, Michael Lin (Assistant Dance Captain), Jon Reynolds, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Harrison Wilde and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as swings.

The creative team are Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jack Knowles (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (Video Design and Cinematography); Stuart Burt CDG (Casting Director); Hazel Holder (Voice and Dialect); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); RACHEL WOODHOUSE (Costume Supervisor); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Paris Green (Resident Associate Choreographer);  Huw Evans (Associate Musical Director); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Martyn Sands (Production Manager).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




2023 Regional Awards


