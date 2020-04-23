Nicole Racquel Dennis to Lead DREAMGIRLS UK Tour

The smash hit production of Dreamgirls is gearing up to hit the road for its UK tour. Today the production announced that Nicole Racquel Dennis will lead the cast as Effie White.

Dennis can currently be seen on the West End as overachiever Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen. Her additional West End credits include Waitress, Dreamgirls, and The Book of Mormon.

The tour is set to open in Bristol in September 2020 before dates in Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Birmingham, with further venues throughout 2021 still to be announced. Tickets are currently on sale at Dreamgirlsthemusical.co.uk.

Featuring the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only', this sensational, multi-award winning new production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End Premiere in December 2016 at London's Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

This award winning production is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set and Costume Design by Tim Hatley, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Hair Design by Josh Marquette and Music Supervision by Nick Finlow.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You