Nicolas Cage Reveals He's 'Curious' About Doing a Musical

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Nicolas Cage revealed that he would be interested in doing a musical at some point in his career.

The film actor chatted with Andy Greene about his career, the public's misconceptions about him, and his goals for the future.

When asked about what he'd like to achieve going forward, he first mentioned that he would like to do more comedy, before mentioning that he's "curious" about doing a musical.

"I've never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about," he said. He didn't mention any specific roles he would be interested in, or if he would take on something completely new.

Read the full interview on Rolling Stone.

Nicolas Cage's next film appearance is portraying a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which is set to be released this month.

During the early years of his career, Cage starred in a variety of films such as Valley Girl (1983), Peggy Sue Got Married (1986), Raising Arizona (1987), Moonstruck (1987) and Wild at Heart (1990). During this period, John Willis' Screen World, Vol. 36 listed him as one of twelve Promising New Actors of 1984. For his performance in Leaving Las Vegas (1995), he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

He received his second Academy Award nomination for his performance as Charlie and Donald Kaufman in Adaptation (2002). He subsequently appeared in more mainstream films, such as The Rock (1996), Con Air (1997), Face/Off (1997), City of Angels (1998), Windtalkers (2002), Lord of War (2005), The Wicker Man (2006) and Knowing (2009). He also directed the film Sonny (2002), for which he was nominated for Grand Special Prize at Deauville Film Festival. Cage owns the production company Saturn Films and has produced films such as Shadow of the Vampire (2000) and The Life of David Gale (2003). In October 1997, Cage was ranked No. 40 in Empire magazine's The Top 100 Movie Stars of All Time list, while the next year, he was placed No. 37 in Premiere's 100 most powerful people in Hollywood.

Between the 2010s and the 2020s, he starred in Kick-Ass (2010) Joe (2013), Mandy (2018), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Pig (2021). His participation in various film genres during this time increased his popularity and gained him a cult following.