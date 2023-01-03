Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nico DeJesus to Choreograph LEWBERGER & THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP: THE MUSICAL

Nico DeJesus to Choreograph LEWBERGER & THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP: THE MUSICAL

The show will run from March 1st - March 26th at Theatre Row.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Nico DeJesus, the current dance captain for & Juliet, has been named choreographer for the upcoming Off-Broadway musical Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship. The show will run from March 1st - March 26th at NYC's Theatre Row.

"I first heard about Lewberger through the Try Guys, so being part of this show is quite the full circle moment for me. Anytime Lewberger showed up in the videos, I knew we were in for a great time. I've definitely become just as much of a fan of Lewberger," said DeJesus.

DeJesus' first ever dance captain job came with his Broadway debut of Pretty Woman. Nico has also appeared as Antman in "Rogers: The Musical" in the Disney+ show Hawkeye, as well as roles on Shake It Up, That's So Raven, and Newsies.

Nico recently met and worked with Lewberger on their TikTok Duet series.

"I can't wait to collaborate with Lewberger because I have immense respect for them as humans, artists, and friends. This will also be my New York choreographic debut and I couldn't have asked for a better group to make it with," said DeJesus.

Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical is a meta-theatrical musical that follows a fictional fight between the members of Lewberger that creates a rift so big between them that it breaks the heart of the Wizard of Friendship. Sent on a musical quest in the land of NoFriendia, their adventure takes them through "the intimidatingly Handsome Forest, through the Adults-only Haunted House, and many more amazing places all while being guided by... a giant... sausage man."

Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical -March 1-26th @ Theatre Row 412 West 42nd Street, NYC. Tickets available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217014®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbfany.org%2Flewberger?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Related Stories
Rita Rudner to Star in World Premiere of STAGED at Laguna Playhouse Photo
Rita Rudner to Star in World Premiere of STAGED at Laguna Playhouse
Comedienne Rita Rudner will star in the upcoming World Premiere of STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman at Laguna Playhouse. See how to purchase tickets!
The Publics UNDER THE RADAR Festival Begins Tomorrow Photo
The Public's UNDER THE RADAR Festival Begins Tomorrow
The Public Theater will begin performances for the 18th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4. Learn more about the lineup and how to get tickets!
FUNNY GIRL Sets New Box Office Record at the August Wilson Theatre Photo
FUNNY GIRL Sets New Box Office Record at the August Wilson Theatre
The revival of FUNNY GIRL set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2023. Learn more about the cast of Funny Girl, and how to get tickets.
Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler Announce Engagement Photo
Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler Announce Engagement
Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler have announced their engagement!

More Hot Stories For You


Rita Rudner to Star in World Premiere of STAGED at Laguna PlayhouseRita Rudner to Star in World Premiere of STAGED at Laguna Playhouse
January 3, 2023

Comedienne Rita Rudner will star in the upcoming World Premiere of STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman at Laguna Playhouse. See how to purchase tickets!
The Public's UNDER THE RADAR Festival Begins Tomorrow, Featuring 36 Artists and Companies at Six VenuesThe Public's UNDER THE RADAR Festival Begins Tomorrow, Featuring 36 Artists and Companies at Six Venues
January 3, 2023

The Public Theater will begin performances for the 18th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4. Learn more about the lineup and how to get tickets!
FUNNY GIRL Sets New Box Office Record at the August Wilson TheatreFUNNY GIRL Sets New Box Office Record at the August Wilson Theatre
January 3, 2023

The revival of FUNNY GIRL set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2023. Learn more about the cast of Funny Girl, and how to get tickets.
Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler Announce EngagementAli Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler Announce Engagement
January 3, 2023

Ali Ewoldt and Mat Hostetler have announced their engagement!
Video: Watch Liza Minnelli Parody Her Song 'Yes'Video: Watch Liza Minnelli Parody Her Song 'Yes'
January 3, 2023

Check out a video of the legendary Liza Minnelli singing a parody of her song 'Yes'!
share