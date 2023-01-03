Nico DeJesus to Choreograph LEWBERGER & THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP: THE MUSICAL

Nico DeJesus, the current dance captain for & Juliet, has been named choreographer for the upcoming Off-Broadway musical Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship. The show will run from March 1st - March 26th at NYC's Theatre Row.

"I first heard about Lewberger through the Try Guys, so being part of this show is quite the full circle moment for me. Anytime Lewberger showed up in the videos, I knew we were in for a great time. I've definitely become just as much of a fan of Lewberger," said DeJesus.

DeJesus' first ever dance captain job came with his Broadway debut of Pretty Woman. Nico has also appeared as Antman in "Rogers: The Musical" in the Disney+ show Hawkeye, as well as roles on Shake It Up, That's So Raven, and Newsies.

Nico recently met and worked with Lewberger on their TikTok Duet series.

"I can't wait to collaborate with Lewberger because I have immense respect for them as humans, artists, and friends. This will also be my New York choreographic debut and I couldn't have asked for a better group to make it with," said DeJesus.

Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical is a meta-theatrical musical that follows a fictional fight between the members of Lewberger that creates a rift so big between them that it breaks the heart of the Wizard of Friendship. Sent on a musical quest in the land of NoFriendia, their adventure takes them through "the intimidatingly Handsome Forest, through the Adults-only Haunted House, and many more amazing places all while being guided by... a giant... sausage man."

Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical -March 1-26th @ Theatre Row 412 West 42nd Street, NYC. Tickets available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217014®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbfany.org%2Flewberger?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1