Nick Cordero's Wife Asks For Prayers as His Condition Gets 'Very Bad'

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is asking for prayers, as Nick's condition is worsening.

It was reported earlier this month that Nick is in the ICU due to COVID-19.

Kloots posted an update on Instagram yesterday, saying Nick's condition got "very bad" and asked people to "please pray pray pray." In another post, she said Nick is "fighting for his life."

The Instagram posts are below.

Nick played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





