Nick Adams Joins DRAG: THE MUSICAL New York Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway’s Nick Adams will reprise his starring role in DRAG: The Musical as ‘Alexis Gillmore’ hot off its sold-out Hollywood run. Nick is most known for starring as 'Cooper' in the Emmy nominated film Fire Island (Gotham Award) and originating the role of 'Adam/Felicia' in the Tony-winning musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (American Theater Hall of Fame honoree, two Broadway Audience Choice Awards, Astaire Award nomination).

The cast of Drag: The Musical also features Alaska Thunderf*ck (through 1/11/25), Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos, Nick Laughlin and New Kids on the Block’s, Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24). Performances begin on Monday, September 30, 2024, at New World Stages (340 W 50th St, New York, NY) and will open on Monday, October 21.

Direct from its smash hit run in Hollywood, California, DRAG: The Musical garnered rave reviews during its West Coast run, taking home the BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award for “Best New Play or Musical” and the Queerties Award for “Live Theater.”

Written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck, alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, DRAG: The Musical garnered rave reviews during its West Coast runs, taking home the BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award for “Best New Play or Musical” and the Queerties Award for “Live Theater.”

About Nick Adams, Alaska Thunderf*ck said, “Nick has been a part of this show since the early days and has brought the character of Alexis to life. He is a musical theatre machine with triple-threat talents and huge biceps. In the musical, my character is her character’s arch nemesis, so it is my job to act like I hate her. It’s a challenge— but that’s why it’s called acting!”

Tomas Costanza added, "Having Nick Adams back as the iconic Alexis Gillmore in DRAG: The Musical is like reuniting with an old bandmate. His performance is so raw and powerful, it's like watching pure rock 'n' roll on stage every night. New World Stages better be ready, 'cause Nick's gonna blow the roof off the place!"

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: No Lip Synching Allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls it, “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.”

The design team includes Jason Sherwood (Scenic Design) Marco Marco (Costume Design), Adam Honore (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).