Nichelle Lewis Replaces Joaquina Kalukango in RAGTIME at City Center

Nichelle Lewis will join the cast of the Annual Gala Presentation of Ragtime as Sarah. Joaquina Kalukango is no longer able to perform due to scheduling conflicts. Directed by Tony nominee Lear deBessonet with music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott, Ragtime runs from October 30 to November 10, 2024. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Nichelle Lewis); a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl (Tabitha Lawing). This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of the E.L. Doctorow novel features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally.

Ragtime opens October 30 with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring original Ragtime Broadway cast member and City Center alum Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Denise Littlefield Sobel, philanthropist and generous longtime supporter of City Center. Presented in a two-week run through November 10, funds raised from all performances help ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world-class performing arts.

Casting for Ragtime is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA.